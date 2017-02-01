'World Hijab Day' celebrated at Prien Lake Mall

There was an interesting event at Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles on Wednesday night.

Non-Muslim women wearing the hijab, or head scarf, to show solidarity at a time when some feel Muslims under siege by the trump administration.

The group shared ideas over coffee as part of World Hijab Day. The women said they want to foster religious tolerance while fighting stereotypes.

However, critics said the hijab is a symbol of female oppression and Islamic fundamentalism and should not be celebrated.

