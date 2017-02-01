Robocalls on the rise, all numbers targeted - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Robocalls on the rise, all numbers targeted

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

New robocall scams are popping up every week, and if you have a phone, you've probably gotten a call from one of those unknown numbers.

Carmen Million, president of the Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana, said, unfortunately, those calls are unavoidable.

"They do robocalls and they're going to call thousands of people," she said, "The first person who picks up, they are going to talk to; the rest they are going to hang up."

An estimated 2.3 billion robocalls were placed nationwide in December, according to YouMail's Robocall Index. As technology gets cheaper and more accessible, those calls are expected to increase.

Scammers are getting creative, Million said.

The latest scam starts with a simple question like "Can you hear me?" The con artists are hoping you say "yes."

"Well, now they have you recorded saying 'yes' and they'll put that on a recorder and make that look like you agreed to order something," she said.

You can always register on the National Do Not Call list, but even that won't eliminate them all.

"The Do Not Call will slow down the callers but unfortunately, the legitimate companies are going to abide by that law, but the scammers are not," said Million.

So when you get a call from an unfamiliar number, here are some tips on what to do:

• Do not answer - Let the call go to voicemail. If it's someone legitimate, they'll leave a message and you can decide whether to cal them back.
• Do not engage - If you do answer the call, listen closely. If it sounds like a recording or a person you don't know, hang up.

