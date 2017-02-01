McNeese coach Lance Guidry excited about 2017 signing class

A three-star gem, several two-star players and a host of athletic and talented gridiron warriors, highlight McNeese’s 2017 National Signing Day roster.



In all, McNeese head coach Lance Guidry and staff signed 17 players that included four defensive backs, four defensive linemen, a linebacker, two offensive linemen, two wide receivers, a tight end, running back and two athletes.



“We focused on the defensive side of the ball,” said Guidry who is entering his second season as the Cowboys’ head coach. We got some defensive backs, some athletes who can play dual spots. We also got some good defensive linemen which we needed to get into this class.”



One of the players that really stood out was 3-star cornerback Hanif Muhammad out of Clear Falls High School (TX).



“He was recruited very heavily and had offers from a lot of people,” said Guidry. “He stuck with us the entire time. We feel like he’s probably the most highly recruited player in McNeese history. I’m not saying he’s the best player but as far as today’s recruiting goes, if you have all those offers and you decide to come to McNeese, it tells you something about the type of character he and his family has.”



A few of the teams that offered Muhammad included Nebraska, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, and UCLA, among many more.



Wide receiver Quincy Cage was one the Cowboys were hanging onto as he appeared to be leaning a different direction, but his papers came in just after noon. The 2-star prospect was sought after by several Southland Conference schools as well as FBS’s Ball State.’



“He’s a dynamic slot receiver that has great route running ability and running skills with the ball,” said Guidry. “He should make a push to play early… real early.”



The Cowboys got another gift when 2-star defensive end Tyrique Gibson (6-2, 250) faxed his papers in. Gibson had committed to UL-Lafayette but McNeese kept pursuing him and ended up winning the battle.



“He also had some other offers but we stayed on him and stayed on him and we ended up getting him in the end,” said Guidry. “He’s a big kid who is very physical with good size and good weight. We feel like he can be that big defensive end that we’re missing that can be a good pass rusher.”



A third 2-star player to sign was defensive end Cody Roscoe (6-1, 230) out of Heights High School in Houston. Roscoe received offers from a few Southland Conference schools as well as schools from the Big Sky Conference.



“Cody is a defensive end who is a lot like (current McNeese DE) Jammario Gross,” said Guidry. “He’s a business guy who’s really going to get after it. He’ll take the coaching and wants to get better and he’ll do very well in his academics.”



McNeese signed a couple of local prospects in wide receiver Nate Briscoe (Barbe HS) and linebacker Garrick Gray (Welsh HS).



“Nate came to our camp and there wasn’t a defensive back that could cover him there,” said Guidry. “He really benefitted by coming to the camp because we got to work with him a lot. Both his dad and grandfather played football at McNeese. He is a McNeese guy through and through.



“Garrick is another kid who came to our camp and someone I’ve been watching since he’s been a freshman. He started all four years there first at safety then moved to linebacker his junior and senior seasons. He’s a really violent hitter. He’s very physical and loves to play the game.”



A couple of players that have already been enrolled in classes were announced in this class including offensive lineman Chris Aye who transferred from Louisiana Tech prior to the 2016 season but was ineligible to play last fall. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman is expected to be an anchor for the Cowboys’ line this coming season.



Also enrolled this spring is defensive tackle transfer Harris Tafah (6-3, 270) who is currently going through team offseason workouts.



The Cowboys signed another offensive lineman transfer, Donovan Carter (6-4, 270) out of Hinds Community College.



“We were going after some older guys on the offensive line,” said Guidry. “We did have a commitment early on from a high school player but he ended up changing his mind. We got Aye already in the system and got Carter coming in, and there’s a possibility of another one coming in this summer, who is another older kid, which is really good.”



Watch a replay of the McNeese Signing Day Press Conference HERE



2017 MCNEESE FOOTBALL SIGNEES – 17 TOTAL



Chris Aye • OL • 6-5 • 300 • Houston, Texas • Cypress Ridge HS • Louisiana Tech

Transferred to McNeese from Louisiana Tech prior to the 2016 season but had to sit out due to transfer rules… at Louisiana Tech, saw action in four games in 2014 including in the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl… at Cypress Ridge HS, earned first team all-district honors as a senior… born Nov. 2, 1994 in Decatur, Georgia… son of Taiwo and Carmen Aye… grandfather played for the Chicago Bears in the 1960s… has a couple of uncles that played college football.



Mac Briscoe • RB • 6-0 • 185 • Bellville, Texas • Bellville HS

2-time District 25-AAAA Most Valuable Player… 3-time 1st team all-district… as a senior, rushed for 2,131 yards on 264 carries, averaging 8.1 yards per carry and 178 yards rushing per game… scored 29 touchdowns on the season and had nine 100-yard rushing games… 3-time district champion… state quarterfinalist in 2015… 2-time all-district basketball player and team MVP… born Sept. 17, 1998… son of Gloria Arevalo… plans to major in business management.



Nate Briscoe • WR • 5-9 • 170 • Lake Charles, La. • Barbe HS

1st Team All-State, All-SWLA and All-District as a senior… 2nd team all-district honors his junior season… 2-time district champion… lettered in baseball and track… member of 2014 basketball national championship team and the 2014 and 2015 state title squad… regional finalist in track in 2014 and 2016 while running sprints… son of Carlton Briscoe, Crystal Briscoe and Tommeika Brow… father played football for McNeese… born July 19, 1999… plans to major in accounting with a minor in marketing… also offered by Jackson State and drew interest from Air Force and ULM.



Quincy Cage • WR • 5-10 • 177 • New Orleans, La. • De La Salle HS

2-Star rating by Rivals.com and by 247sports… 1st team all-district, All-Metro Times Picayune, All-Metro New Orleans Advocate… Speedy athlete who can line up in the slot as well as wideout… as a senior, recorded 531 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns… lettered in basketball and baseball… honor roll student… born Dec. 9, 1998… son of Quincy, Sr. and Yvonne Cage… also received offers from Ball State, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Southern Illinois and Jackson State.



Donovan Carter • OL • 6-4 • 270 • Hattiesburg, Miss. • Hattiesburg HS • Hinds CC

Played two years at Hinds Community College… named 2nd team All-State in 2016… three year letterman at Hattiesburg HS… Born July 6, 1997… son of Beverley and Quienta Carter… plans to major in business… received offers from Alabama State, Tennessee State, Jackson State, North Carolina Central, Arkansas-Pine Bluff



Tyrique Gibson • DE • 6-2 • 250 • Port Sulphur, La. • Ponchatoula HS

2-Star rating by Rivals.com and 247sports… 1st team All-State, All-District and All-Metro… averaged three sacks per game in helping lead his team to a 9-2 record his senior season… as a junior, averaged six tackles and 2.5 sacks a game, ending the season with 14 sacks… averaged four tackles and three sacks a game as a sophomore… born July 27, 1999… son of Nicholas and Neotha Gibson… plans to major in business… received offers from Louisiana-Lafayette, Nicholls, Southeastern Louisiana, Stephen F. Austin, Southern and Houston Baptist.



Garrick Gray • LB • 6-0 • 190 • Welsh, La. • Welsh HS

2-time all-state… 4-time all-district, All-SWLA and All-Parish… 2016 American Press SWLA Small Schools Defensive Player of the Year… senior season, not only did he shine at linebacker, he also racked up 645 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense in earning all-state honors… as a junior, recorded 158 tackles, 13 for a loss, three sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles… teams compiled a 40-10 record in his four years… born Oct. 13, 1998… plans to major in sports medicine with a minor in sports management.



Dontay Hargrove • ATH • 6-2 • 220 • Wharton, Texas • Pickering HS

1st Team All-District tight end as a senior along with Most Outstanding Player honors in Vernon Parish… caught 10 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns… as a junior, had 12 catches for 209 yards and a TD in earning 1st team all-district and All-Vernon Paris honors… all-state honors as a sophomore playing wide receiver, 1st team All-SWLA, 1st team All-CENLA, 1st team All-District… state champion in track and field in the shot put both his sophomore and junior years… district champion in shot put and javelin throw as a sophomore and junior… born Jan. 4, 1998… son of Irene and Marvin Anderson… plans to major in business management.



Enos Lewis • DB • 5-10 • 180 • Miami, Fla. • Miami Central HS

Earned All-Dade County honors his senior season… ranked in top 5 in Dade County with 113 total tackles along with 15 tackles for a loss… led team to district title as a junior after recording 127 tackles and 13 for a loss… team captain both junior and senior seasons… born Sept. 18, 1998… son of Enos, Sr. and Lashawnda Lewis… plans to major in criminal justice.



Jacob Logan • TE • 6-3 • 225 • Deer Park, Texas • Deer Park HS

2-time first team all-district TE at Deer Park HS… as a senior, caught 16 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns… junior season, had 10 catches for 180 yards and four scores… earned Academic All-State honorable mention honors and is a member of the National Honor Society… born June 22, 1999… son of Ken and Karen Logan… plans to major in business.



Cory McCoy • ATH • 5-10 • 180 • Leesville, La. • Leesville HS

3-time first team All-District honors… all-state recognition as a junior… compiled over 4,000 rushing yards in his career ranking him as the third leading rushing in Leesville HS history… as a senior, rushed for 920 yards on 161 carries and nine touchdowns, caught 14 passes for 137 yards and topped the 1,000 total yards mark for the third consecutive season… junior season, opened the year with three consecutive 200 yard games… rushed for 1,686 on 231 carries with 21 touchdowns and caught nine passes for 78 yards… had over 500 yards in returns total over 2,000 yards for the season… rushed for 1,500 yards and 21 TDs as a sophomore… returned five kickoffs for a TD… offensive player of the year and All-Vernon Parish Team… a standout track and field performer earning state runner-up accolades in 110-meter hurdles as well as 2nd in district in the 200m and 3rd in 100m dashes… Born Oct. 11, 1997… son of Cory B. McCoy, Vivian McCoy and Kimberly Henderson… plans to major in sports medicine with a minor in history.



Hanif Muhammad • CB • 6-0 • 170 • La Marque, Texas • Clear Falls HS

3-Star rating by Rivals.com and by 247sports… did not play senior season due to injury… as a junior at Clear Falls HS, earned 1st team all-district honors after tying a school record with six pass interceptions… played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Clear Springs HS… converted to a DB as a sophomore, his first-ever as in the defensive backfield, and intercepted five passes with more than 10 pass break-ups… wide receiver as a freshman and set a school record with touchdown catches… also lettered in basketball and track… born March 9, 1998… son of Glen and Elizabeth Wilson… plans to major in communications with a minor in business… received offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Illinois, UCLA, Washington State, Fresno State, Louisiana Tech, Army, East Carolina, North Texas, South Alabama, UTSA, Idaho, UTEP, Utah State, Tulane, Montana, North Dakota.



Camron Peterson • DL • 6-5 • 235 • Houston, Texas • Kempner HS

2-time all-district defensive lineman at Kempner HS in Sugar Land… 1st team honors as a senior and 2nd team his junior year… 2016 Texas Football Subway Super Team… team defensive MVP… Houston Chronicle Athlete of the Week… as a senior, recorded 72 tackles, 18 for a loss, 15 sacks, three fumble recoveries and a pass break-up… junior year, 70 tackles, 12 sacks, 15 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three pass break-ups… born Sept. 13, 1999… son of Nagia Peterson and Chadric Jones… plans to major in kinesiology with a minor in sports medicine.



Colby Richardson • CB • 6-2 • 175 • New Orleans, La. • McMain HS

All-around athlete, playing cornerback, wide receiver and quarterback positions during his senior season… 2-time 1st team All-District honors (senior and junior)… threw for 435 yards and 6 touchdowns… caught 20 passes for 385 yards and 4 TDs… 670 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns… as a junior, totaled 35 tackles, one interception, three forced fumbles… allowed just 3 TDs against him… returned a kickoff for a TD… started at WR as a freshman and caught 36 passes for 645 yards and five TDs… ran the 100, 200, 4x100 and 4x200 in track and field… born March 22, 1998… son of Aleashia Quinn and Sammuel Richardson… plans to major in athletic training with a minor in business management.



Cody Roscoe • DE • 6-0 • 230 • Houston, Texas • Heights HS

2-Star rating by Rivals.com and by 247sports… 2-time first team all-district (senior and junior)… 2nd team all-district (sophomore)… 2016 district defensive MVP… All-Greater Houston Team… 1st team All-State… 23 sacks on the season as a senior… 33 sacks in his career… 65 tackles and 24 tackles for a loss his senior season… 3-year varsity letter in baseball and earned 1st team all-district honors… honor roll student… plans to major in chemical engineering with a minor in computer engineering… born Oct. 21, 1998… parents are Roosevelt Roscoe and Natieua Washington… received offers from Houston Baptist, Northern Colorado and Incarnate Word.



Harris Tafah • DT • 6-3 • 270 • Mansfield, Texas • Legacy HS • Navarro College

Transfer from Navarro College where he played two seasons and total over 80 tackles and seven sacks… standout defensive lineman at Legacy HS where he collected 60 tackles, 10 for a loss, and four sacks in his senior season… earned 1st Team All-District 15-4A honors as a defensive end his senior year.



Kordell Williams • DB • 5-10 • 172 • Carencro, La. • Carencro HS

2-time first team All-District 4-4A… 2-time All-Acadiana (1st team senior season; 2nd team as a junior)… 2016 I-10 All-Star Bowl Game participant… All-State Honorable Mention as a senior… Week 12 Acadiana Prep Male Athlete of the Week… Team captain junior and senior years… senior season, recorded 79 tackles (61 solo), one interception and forced a fumble in leading team to state quarterfinal round of the playoffs… junior year, 84 tackles (58 solo), two sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles… 2015 District 4-4A champions… led team in tackles as a sophomore with 89 stops… 3-year letterman in wrestling where he placed 6th in 2016 state tournament… participated in triple jump in track and field… 2017 Carencro HS Class President… 2013-17 Honor Roll Scholar… 2016 Louisiana Boys State Delegate… born Oct. 26, 1998… parents are Harold and Kassandra Williams… plans to major in nursing.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.