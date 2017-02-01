State's charter schools still in jeopardy

Charter schools are public schools, funded with taxpayer dollars, but operated by independent organizations under agreements approved by state or local education officials.

The Louisiana Association of Educators has argued that funding the state-chartered schools through a formula meant to pay local school districts, violates the Louisiana Constitution.

The first district appellate court in Baton Rouge ruled more than a week ago charter schools were, in fact, not public entities. The ruling threatens 32 charter schools statewide - three in Lake Charles. Still, local officials are hopeful the Louisiana Supreme Court will overturn that decision.



"If charter schools are not public schools, what are they? can we function independently of the local school board? Can we function independently of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education?" asked said Gene Thibodeaux, president of the Lake Charles Charter Academy Foundation.

He said the ruling raises practical and legal questions he's confident that the Supreme Court will recognize in the state constitution. Thibodeaux also said it hinders public policy.

"Public charter schools are flourishing. Louisiana is ranked 48th in the country with education. Why would we not approve a vehicle by which public education is improved in Louisiana?" said Thibodeaux.

If the ruling is upheld, Thibodeaux said it will do little for the state budget crisis - it will only shift the burden to another sector.



"Those students that are now in our charter schools will now have to be absorbed into either parochial or private school systems in Calcasieu Parish or in the traditional parish school systems, so those systems will have to absorb the cost of those students going back in those systems, he said.

More than 125 employees of the schools will also lose their jobs, Thibodeaux said, which will also hurt the local economy.

He also believes it will hurt the quality of education in the state.

"It's going to leave parents without choice - parents and students having to go into the schools where they're zoned where there zip codes are and the quality of one's education should not depend on where one lives," he said.

Thibodeaux said students from failing school systems in the area come to charter schools and flourish.

State Representative Mark Abraham said charter schools are important to Louisiana, but he believes there could possibly be another funding solution.



"I am in favor of charter schools receiving some dollars. Now, is there another balance that can be proposed? Is it really detrimental to the public school system? I haven't made that determination, so if the courts do not rule in favor of the charter schools, then I would like to see what legislation is proposed before I comment which way I would vote on it," said Abraham.

Thibodeaux expects the appeal to reach the supreme court by April.

