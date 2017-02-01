Barre works out arms, legs, core - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Barre works out arms, legs, core

If you hate the traditional push up and sit up and working out isn't really your thing, there are some things out there that could get you in shape without you realizing that you're breaking a sweat.

Barre is a workout that works your arms, legs and core. It tones and strengthens your muscles - all without it really feeling like a workout.

And while it may look like ballet, it's actually similar to Pilates - but standing up.

It's also easier on your body than traditional weight lifting.

"There's less impact on the body so depending on your preferences, your injuries, this might work better with less risk and in a safer manner," said Ellen Papania, fitness manager at CHRISTUS Athletic Club.

Along with being easier on your body, it's also easy to pick up so it's great for almost anyone. Papania said there are people as young as 12 years old who take Barre and they can modify workouts to meet your exercising needs.

If you're interested in taking a class, CHRISTUS Athletic Club has a full list of classes and times.

