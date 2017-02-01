DeRidder man calls 911, says he shot man in Vernon Parish yard

A DeRidder man called 911 early Wednesday morning and said he shot a man at a Vernon Parish residence, authorities said.

Randall Paul Burton, 45, has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the case.

After the 911 call, which came in close to 2 a.m., Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives went to the location on Joshlin Pit Road to investigate, said Sheriff Sam Craft.

There, they found a man lying dead in the yard. The victim has been identified as Cody Fletcher, 35, of Merryville.

Detectives interviewed witnesses who were there at the time of the shooting, Craft said. The investigation continues.

