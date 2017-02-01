Calcasieu Parish students will perform at Carnegie Hall

If you pop into Janie Williams' choir room at LaGrange High School, you'll find her students singing. But for the students, singing is more than just another pastime.

"It's an art and it's beautiful and it should be expressed in every city, every state, every country," said Jatylyn Bowers, a junior and Tenor 1, who has been in choir for the past two years.

He along with Mila Bradley (a senior and Soprano 1), Alexis Malvo (junior and Alto 2), Richard Wiley (senior and Tenor 1) and Jarius Barker, a senior from Washington-Marion High School, will be performing at Carnegie Hall at 8:30 p.m. this Sunday, as part of the hall's High School Honors Choral Performance.

"Different cultures and diversities, when we get together and sing, singing actually bonds us as one. Most people believe that color makes a difference - it doesn't," said Barker. "If there's a kid from India or a kid from the Middle East and he's singing the same song I am singing, we are actually the same person when we are singing that song because we share the same emotions."

The performance is something their choral directors cannot wait to see.

"Really proud, very proud. I think the competition was very stiff because I think it was like, 10,000 students, who sent in recordings," said Williams.

More than 10,000 people internationally sent in their musical recordings, but these students said making the selections wasn't easy. They spent an entire month working and practicing their musical selections every other day and eventually, practicing every day in June of 2016, to make the end of June deadline.

Finally, in October they got the news; they were selected to attend, proving that hard work pays off.

"It's showing the other students that you know if you're serious and you buckle down and you do everything you can to perfect your gift and work hard, you can do anything," Bowers said.

Barker added, "The sky's the limit."

Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.