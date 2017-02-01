NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Local athletes sign letters of intent

High school athletes are putting their college commitments in writing today.
Today is National Signing Day, the day when recruits around the country sign letters of intent to play college athletics.
Locally several athletes have already signed letters of intent, although more are expected to do so. Mobile users, click HERE to see a slideshow of which local athlete is going where.
Here is a list of reported Fall Signing Day commitments:
Football:
Michael Mayes; Iowa; Tyler Junior College
Joseph Figueroa; Iowa; Grand View University
Travis Etienne; Jennings; Clemson
Colby Oliver; Kinder; McNeese (Preferred Walk-On)
Beau Mount; DeRidder; Louisiana College
Dontay Hargrove; Pickering; McNeese
Kenan Fontenot; Hamilton Christian; Grambling
Cory McCoy; Leesville; McNeese
Garrick Gray; Welsh; McNeese
Kirkland Banks; Barbe; Lamar
Nate Briscoe; Barbe; McNeese
Kevin Victorian; LaGrange; Grambling
Devin Jack; LaGrange; Henderson State
Jordan Griffin; LaGrange; Southeastern (Preferred Walk-On)
Byron Walker; Sulphur; Southeastern
LaColby Tucker; Sulphur; Garden City CC
Daniel Eaglin; Westlake; Wayland Baptist
Track:
Khalil Jones; Barbe; LA Tech
More links:
McNeese recruiting class
LSU recruiting class
Louisiana-Lafayette recruiting class
Grambling recruiting class
Southern Jaguars recruiting class
