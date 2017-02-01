NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Local athletes sign letters of intent

High school athletes are putting their college commitments in writing today.

Today is National Signing Day, the day when recruits around the country sign letters of intent to play college athletics.

Locally several athletes have already signed letters of intent, although more are expected to do so. Mobile users, click HERE to see a slideshow of which local athlete is going where.

Here is a list of reported Fall Signing Day commitments:

Football:

Michael Mayes; Iowa; Tyler Junior College

Joseph Figueroa; Iowa; Grand View University

Travis Etienne; Jennings; Clemson

Colby Oliver; Kinder; McNeese (Preferred Walk-On)

Beau Mount; DeRidder; Louisiana College

Dontay Hargrove; Pickering; McNeese

Kenan Fontenot; Hamilton Christian; Grambling

Cory McCoy; Leesville; McNeese

Garrick Gray; Welsh; McNeese

Kirkland Banks; Barbe; Lamar

Nate Briscoe; Barbe; McNeese

Kevin Victorian; LaGrange; Grambling

Devin Jack; LaGrange; Henderson State

Jordan Griffin; LaGrange; Southeastern (Preferred Walk-On)

Byron Walker; Sulphur; Southeastern

LaColby Tucker; Sulphur; Garden City CC

Daniel Eaglin; Westlake; Wayland Baptist

Track:

Khalil Jones; Barbe; LA Tech

