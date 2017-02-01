NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Local athletes sign letters of intent - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Local athletes sign letters of intent

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Jennings' Travis Etienne signs with Clemson. (Source: KPLC) Jennings' Travis Etienne signs with Clemson. (Source: KPLC)
High school athletes are putting their college commitments in writing today.

Today is National Signing Day, the day when recruits around the country sign letters of intent to play college athletics.

Locally several athletes have already signed letters of intent, although more are expected to do so. Mobile users, click HERE to see a slideshow of which local athlete is going where.

Here is a list of reported Fall Signing Day commitments:

Football:

Michael Mayes; Iowa; Tyler Junior College 

Joseph Figueroa; Iowa; Grand View University 

Travis Etienne; Jennings; Clemson

Colby Oliver; Kinder; McNeese (Preferred Walk-On) 

Beau Mount; DeRidder; Louisiana College 

Dontay Hargrove; Pickering; McNeese 

Kenan Fontenot; Hamilton Christian; Grambling 

Cory McCoy; Leesville; McNeese 

Garrick Gray; Welsh; McNeese 

Kirkland Banks; Barbe; Lamar 

Nate Briscoe; Barbe; McNeese 

Kevin Victorian; LaGrange; Grambling 

Devin Jack; LaGrange; Henderson State 

Jordan Griffin; LaGrange; Southeastern (Preferred Walk-On) 

Byron Walker; Sulphur; Southeastern 

LaColby Tucker; Sulphur; Garden City CC

Daniel Eaglin; Westlake; Wayland Baptist

Track:

Khalil Jones; Barbe; LA Tech 

