Legal Corner: New neighbors say my long-time fence is encroaching on their property

A Sulphur man accused of brandishing a gun at another driver Friday morning was arrested last year following a similar incident. State police say Matthew Paul Savoie, 24, pulled out a gun and exchanged words with another driver while driving on I-10 near Welsh early Friday morning. TMore >>
Long after the rain stopped flood waters continued to make some roads impassable or barely passable, depending on one's vehicle. Ricky Hanagriff is one who had trouble getting between home and work this week, due to Anthony Ferry Road flooding. "I'm surprised how it's flooded this high. I've never seen it this high and I've been here my whole life,"said Hanagriff. Hanagriff isn't the only one questioning what's causing it and is it getting worse. "I've he...More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The southbound right lane of U.S. 171 near Gloria Drive in Moss Bluff will experience intermittent lane closures beginning Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 19, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.More >>
U.S. 90 at LA 1126 east of Jennings is closed due to high water on the road, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. DOTD urges motorists to use caution when traveling in the area, and to be alert to the potential for high water. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
