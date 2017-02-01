Legal Corner: New neighbors say my long-time fence is encroaching on their property

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com.

Question: I own a house with a fence around. My neighbor who has lived next door for years just sold his house. The new neighbors had a survey done. Their survey said my fence, which has been there for years, was encroaching on their property. They are asking to me to move my fence. Do I have to since it’s been up for years?

Not necessarily. If the fence had been up for 30 years, then the viewer can claim ownership of the property in question by acquisitive prescription or adverse possession (i.e. the viewer gets ownership of the disputed strip of land by mere continuous possession for 30 years). See LA Civ. Code Art 3486. If the fence was constructed in good faith, then the viewer could have acquired ownership of the fenced property via a doctrine called “good faith/just title” acquisitive prescription after 10 years or possession. (See Civ. Code Art. 3473). If neither of the two work, then the viewer is entitled to a legal servitude over the disputed property, so long as the fence was constructed with a good faith belief that it was not encroaching. The viewer would have a pay the neighbor a reasonable some of money for servitude over the disputed strip of land. See LA Civ. Code 670. Of course, as a practical matter, all of this comes down to money - the cost of litigation versus the cost of removing the fence. Suggested course of action: (1) See if the fence can be relocated to the property line, (2) see what the cost is, (3) see if both sides will share the cost. Use litigation as a last resource.

Question: I bought a new mobile home from a dealer. The dealer did not give me a title. Instead the dealer gave me something called a Manufactures Statement of Origin. The dealer said that I don’t need a title. Is the dealer right?

Maybe. If you are going to immobilize the manufactured home to land that you own and treat the manufactured home like it is site built house, then after filing an act of immobilization and perhaps other documents in the conveyance records with your local clerk of court, the manufactured home will always be viewed as though it is site-built-house and you should never need an Office of Motor Vehicle title. If you are ever going to do anything else with it, that would require you having a title, you will likely have to pay sales taxes to the Louisiana Dept. of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division before getting a title. The Law Center’s research here gets a little unclear as to whose responsibility it is to collect sales taxes on a manufactured home. We found a 2009 news release form the LDR website dated October 20, 2009 that indicates a dealer has no obligation to collect and remit sales and use taxes on factory built homes. However, we found LDR Public Revenue Bulletin NO. 09-047 which says that sales taxes are to be collected on 46% of the sale price of the manufactured home and that they are to be paid no later than the 20th day of the calendar month following the month of delivery. Our attempts to speak to someone in the LA Dept. of Revenue have gone unanswered by press time. The Law Center reached out to a local manufactured home dealer in our area who explained that the dealer is not legally obligated to collect the sales tax, but as a convenience to the customer, the dealer, (in our source’s opinion) really should do so as a convenience to the buyer. According to our source, the dealer has to report all sales to the LDR. When the LDR sees that no sales taxes were paid, then the LDR will likely pursue the person who bought the manufactured home for the unpaid sales taxes. It was the local dealer’s opinion that the LDR would eventually catch up with the buyer. So, the Law Center is of the opinion that a buyer should see to it that sales taxes are paid when you buy a manufactured home, or, be prepared to pay them later. The Law Center welcomes comments from those who may have more information. Please e-mail mjudson@swla-law-center.com.

Disclaimer: The information furnished in this answer is general and may not apply to some situations. All legal situations are unique. No one should rely to their detriment on these answers. Anyone with a potential legal problem should seek the advice of a licensed attorney before taking any action or inaction. The answers provided are not intended to be specific legal advice and no attorney-client relationship is created between the SWLA Law Center and the viewers of KPLC TV.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.