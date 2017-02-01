Antonieo Smith guilty of murder on Majestic Pines Drive - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Antonieo Smith guilty of murder on Majestic Pines Drive

Antonieo Smith (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Antonieo Smith (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Antonieo Smith is guilty of murdering Robert "Bob" Anderson and attempting to murder Anderson's wife, Rita, in May of 2016, a jury has decided.

After two days of testimony, the jury returned verdicts of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated burglary and armed robbery. The jury began deliberations at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday and returned at 4:43 p.m.

Smith stabbed both Bob and Rita Anderson on May 16, 2016. Rita took the stand Wednesday.

Smith was a former boyfriend of the Andersons' granddaughter and had lived with the couple until they kicked him out.

A large fixed-blade kitchen knife was found at the scene. Bob Anderson died of stab wounds at the house. Rita, who was stabbed up to 15 times, survived, but only after emergency surgery, intensive care and a lengthy recovery.

