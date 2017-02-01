WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Barre class

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

President Donald Trump has nominated federal judge, Neil Gorsuch, to fill the open seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. This morning, we'll talk about Gorsuch's background and how senators from Louisiana are reacted to this nomination.

The search for an accused killer is over. McKartney Young turned himself in Monday night, six days after a grand jury indicted him for murder.

Louisiana has one of the highest rates of obesity in the country, but some restaurants in Lake Charles are looking to make healthy foods more available.

Plus, SOWELA Technical Community College is offering a new program for those students working towards a high school diploma or GED.

And if you're looking to get in shape, but hate working out, Barre class might be a good option to get you moving.

In weather, morning temperatures in the 50s combined with increasing low-level moisture riding in along southerly winds will make for patchy fog to be likely in spots through sunrise, but no rain is in the forecast for your morning commute. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.