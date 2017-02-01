UCA shoots lights out in 72-49 win over McNeese

Central Arkansas Maggie Proffitt made a season high six three-pointers and scored a game high 22 points here Tuesday night in a 72-49 Southland Conference win over McNeese for its second win over the Cowgirls this season.



Proffitt ended the game making 8 of 16 attempts from the field with six of those field goals coming from behind the arc to help UCA improve to 16-4 overall and 8-2 in the SLC.



McNeese fell to 10-11 overall and evened their conference record to 5-5 with its third straight loss. The Cowgirls will travel to Lamar on Saturday.



The Sugar Bears scorched the nets for a 64.3 percent in the first half on 18-28 attempts while the Cowgirls struggled on offense. McNeese took the same amount of shots as UCA did in the first half but made eight of their shots for a 28.6 percent.



After a 16-12 UCA first quarter lead, UCA outscored McNeese 27-8 in the second quarter and the Cowgirls never recovered. The 27 points allowed in the quarter are the second most allowed in the second quarter by McNeese this season. The Cowgirls allowed 29 points in the second quarter to Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 2. On top of that, the eight points scored in the second quarter by the Cowgirls is the least scored in the second quarter this season.



UCA ended the game shooting 58.3 percent (29-50) from the field while the Cowgirls shot 30.6 percent (19-62) but did shoot 90.9 percent from the free throw line, missing only one free throw in 11 attempts.



UCA had two players reach double figures by the half with Taylor Baudin scoring 12 and Proffitt with 11. The leading scorer for McNeese at the half was Victoria Rachal with six points as the Cowgirls trailed 43-20.



The Cowgirls couldn’t stop UCA and when they did, the Sugar Bears grabbed the offensive rebound but McNeese still managed to outscore UCA 34-30 in the paint and got 11 second chance points. UCA won the rebound battle by a slim 38-31 margin with Brianna Mullins grabbing a team high nine.



Frederica Haywood and Victoria Rachal led McNeese. Haywood recorded her second straight double double and sixth of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Seven of her 13 rebounds came on the offensive end. Rachal scored in double figures for the second straight game and third in the last four games as she was credited with 10 points.

