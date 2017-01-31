Immigration attorney needs 'clarification' on executive order - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Immigration attorney needs 'clarification' on executive order

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Groups all across the country have joined the debate on President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration.

Chance Shoemake of the St. Francis Cabrini Immigration Law Center, an immigration attorney, said he needs clarification on the president's orders.

The president's executive order on border security and immigration enforcement calls for a border wall to be built - additional boots on the ground - and to quote: "Detain individuals apprehended on suspicion of violating federal or state law."

Shoemake said that's where things get a bit muddled.

"We have people, been pulled over for a seatbelt ticket and now that gave to report to the office of homeland security once a month for a seatbelt ticket," he said.

The Immigration Law Center said in order for it to be effectively and efficiently enforced, immigrants must be prioritized.

"There's really no clear ranking system. You know, the word priority kind of entails there's going to be a ranking system, and when you are putting them all together it's just chaos," he said.

Shoemake also sees major tie-ups in the process.

"You are more than doubling the immigration and customs enforcement, but what are you going to do for the judiciary system that's going to be responsible for hearing all those cases, I just foresee a lot of traffic jams in this," he said.

It's a concern not just for immigration attorneys, but for the clients fearing what happens next.

Shoemake encourages all immigrants who are uncertain about their status to speak to a licensed immigration attorney.

