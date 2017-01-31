Westlake seeing increase in arrests, traffic accidents

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Seasonal allergies can certainly make people feel miserable this time of year, but did you know your pet could also be feeling under the weather? KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the symptoms are different in animals and there are specific treatments to give relief.More >>
Seasonal allergies can certainly make people feel miserable this time of year, but did you know your pet could also be feeling under the weather? KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the symptoms are different in animals and there are specific treatments to give relief.More >>
For the third year in a row, motorcycle riders and enthusiasts are coming together to share their passion for the open road. Roll to the Grove is being held Friday through Sunday, May 5 - 7, at Heritage Square in Sulphur.More >>
For the third year in a row, motorcycle riders and enthusiasts are coming together to share their passion for the open road. Roll to the Grove is being held Friday through Sunday, May 5 - 7, at Heritage Square in Sulphur.More >>
In order to be a volunteer firefighter, it takes dedication and a lot of training.More >>
In order to be a volunteer firefighter, it takes dedication and a lot of training.More >>
Tragedy struck a year ago in the woods of Beauregard Parish where Willow Renteria-Molina's body was discovered. While investigators continue to wait on lab results, no arrests have been made in the little girl's death. Willow, 2, was discovered after deputies and volunteers scoured Beauregard and Vernon Parishes.More >>
Tragedy struck a year ago in the woods of Beauregard Parish where Willow Renteria-Molina's body was discovered. While investigators continue to wait on lab results, no arrests have been made in the little girl's death. Willow, 2, was discovered after deputies and volunteers scoured Beauregard and Vernon Parishes.More >>