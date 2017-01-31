Westlake seeing increase in arrests, traffic accidents

Over the last three years the city of Westlake has seen an increase in arrests, tickets and accidents.

What's causing this increase?

One of the biggest issues is traffic. Police Chief Chris Wilrye said that on any given day, up to 30,000 cars travel through Westlake - increasing the numbers of accidents, citations and congestion.

The City of Westlake has definitely benefited from the economic boom. But with more jobs come more people - and arrests have increased.

"What we've done - we've just taken an analysis from over the last three years and just did some number comparisons on our stats," Wilrye said.

And looking through the data left Wilrye shocked.

"I was just amazed at the arrests that we made over the last two years, versus the prior years. It's just dealing with the number of people coming into areas and not knowing the area, it's just people everywhere," he said.

So what has been some of the key issues Wilrye and the department have noticed from the data?

"The calls the guys would go on and the traffic crashes - those two are the real biggest," he said.

In 2014, the total number of calls for service complaints were 3,496; by 2015 they increased to 7,106 and in 2016, they jumped up to 8,053.

Traffic accidents jumped from 185 in 2014 to 313 in 2015 and dropped just slightly to 307 in 2016.

"It's an eye opener to see exactly what's going on to see the different types of crimes that we have," Wilrye said.

He does credit the boom to the large increase in traffic and citations issued in Westlake, as well.

"Dealing with all the traffic, the expansion projects going on in the area, so we've seen an increasing amount of traffic in the area," he said.

With this new information, Wilrye is working to make sure the city stays protected and has a request for residents.

"Notify us if you see anything, Facebook is good but if we don't actually get the call, we can't be there. So we just for a little help on that just to call us so we can do a better job at helping them," he said.

Wilrye also suggested that people lock their car doors at night and leave lights on if you aren't home. You can also notify the department when you are going out of town so they can make sure to check on your home while you are away.

