DeRidder boy spends day with Beauregard sheriff's office

DeRidder boy spends day with Beauregard sheriff's office

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

It was a special ride for a special young man in DeRidder Tuesday afternoon.

For most people, getting picked up at home by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office isn't their best day ever. But it is for 6-year old Camdyn Curry, a boy with autism who has a love of law enforcement, it was his best day

"He's always loved police officers. He gets excited and waves when he sees a cop car," said Melissa Curry, his mother.

Deputies saw a post about Camdyn's love of law enforcement and invited him over.

"It's exciting to see Camdyn barely get in that Humvee over there. He's smiling ear-to-ear. There's no better gift than that," said Deputy Matt Barrett.

Curry and Camdyn's brothers and sisters all got an inside look, which included a K-9 demonstration, shirts, a plaque and for Camdyn, his very own SWAT uniform.

And now that he's officially an honorary member of the SWAT team, Camdyn is ready at a moment's notice - to protect and serve.

  SPECIAL REPORT: Volunteer firefighters needed in SWLA

    In order to be a volunteer firefighter, it takes dedication and a lot of training.

  One year since death of Willow Renteria-Molina, no arrests made

    Tragedy struck a year ago in the woods of Beauregard Parish where Willow Renteria-Molina's body was discovered. While investigators continue to wait on lab results, no arrests have been made in the little girl's death. Willow, 2, was discovered after deputies and volunteers scoured Beauregard and Vernon Parishes.

  Mayor-elect Nic Hunter resigns from Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

    Thursday night Nic Hunter officially turned in his papers resigning from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.  Hunter who will take office as the new mayor of Lake Charles in July already has plans which include creating two new groups- a transition team and a community assessment advisement board.  The transition team will consist of five members that will be active for up to two months. Their job is to help Hunter with how the mayor's office is ran.

