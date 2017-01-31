DeRidder boy spends day with Beauregard sheriff's office

It was a special ride for a special young man in DeRidder Tuesday afternoon.

For most people, getting picked up at home by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office isn't their best day ever. But it is for 6-year old Camdyn Curry, a boy with autism who has a love of law enforcement, it was his best day

"He's always loved police officers. He gets excited and waves when he sees a cop car," said Melissa Curry, his mother.

Deputies saw a post about Camdyn's love of law enforcement and invited him over.

"It's exciting to see Camdyn barely get in that Humvee over there. He's smiling ear-to-ear. There's no better gift than that," said Deputy Matt Barrett.

Curry and Camdyn's brothers and sisters all got an inside look, which included a K-9 demonstration, shirts, a plaque and for Camdyn, his very own SWAT uniform.

And now that he's officially an honorary member of the SWAT team, Camdyn is ready at a moment's notice - to protect and serve.

