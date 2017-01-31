Suspect in 2003 homicide surrenders to authorities

McKartney Young, indicted last week in the 2003 homicide of 15-year-old Misty Guillory, has been arrested.

Young turned himself in with his attorney present at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 6:45 p.m., said Lt. Richard Harrell, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

Young, initially considered a suspect in the case, was indicted on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Later that afternoon, he was declared a fugitive. Young is charged with second-degree murder.

Guillory's body was found on East Prien Lake Road on Aug. 21, 2003.

