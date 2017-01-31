More local restaurants offering healthier options

In order to be a volunteer firefighter, it takes dedication and a lot of training.More >>
In order to be a volunteer firefighter, it takes dedication and a lot of training.More >>
Tragedy struck a year ago in the woods of Beauregard Parish where Willow Renteria-Molina's body was discovered. While investigators continue to wait on lab results, no arrests have been made in the little girl's death. Willow, 2, was discovered after deputies and volunteers scoured Beauregard and Vernon Parishes.More >>
Tragedy struck a year ago in the woods of Beauregard Parish where Willow Renteria-Molina's body was discovered. While investigators continue to wait on lab results, no arrests have been made in the little girl's death. Willow, 2, was discovered after deputies and volunteers scoured Beauregard and Vernon Parishes.More >>
Thursday night Nic Hunter officially turned in his papers resigning from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. Hunter who will take office as the new mayor of Lake Charles in July already has plans which include creating two new groups- a transition team and a community assessment advisement board. The transition team will consist of five members that will be active for up to two months. Their job is to help Hunter with how the mayor's office is ran. "I want that ...More >>
Thursday night Nic Hunter officially turned in his papers resigning from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. Hunter who will take office as the new mayor of Lake Charles in July already has plans which include creating two new groups- a transition team and a community assessment advisement board. The transition team will consist of five members that will be active for up to two months. Their job is to help Hunter with how the mayor's office is ran. "I want that ...More >>
Officials in Calcasieu Parish have identified two sources responsible for loud sounds heard throughout the area. Emergency Preparedness Director Dick Gremillion says a small fire in the power house at Axiall South led to a steam release.More >>
Officials in Calcasieu Parish have identified two sources responsible for loud sounds heard throughout the area. Emergency Preparedness Director Dick Gremillion says a small fire in the power house at Axiall South led to a steam release.More >>
A federal jury has found a former bookkeeper for a Sulphur oil field company guilty of stealing more than $4 million while working there, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced on Thursday, May 4.More >>
A federal jury has found a former bookkeeper for a Sulphur oil field company guilty of stealing more than $4 million while working there, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced on Thursday, May 4.More >>