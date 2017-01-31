LHSAA releases 2017 girls soccer playoff brackets

The LHSAA released its 2017 girls soccer tournament brackets Tuesday. The championship games will be held February 22-23 at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans.
Division I-
(21) Airline at (12) Barbe
(22) Sulphur at (11) Dutchtown
Division II-
(18) Academy of Our Lady at (15) Sam Houston
Division III-
(24) Leesville at (9) Ursuline Academy
(20) Lusher Charter at (13) DeRidder
(4) St. Louis - 1ST ROUND BYE
Below are the Brackets for Divisions I-IV.
