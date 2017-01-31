LHSAA releases 2017 girls soccer playoff brackets

The LHSAA released its 2017 girls soccer tournament brackets Tuesday. The championship games will be held February 22-23 at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans.

Division I-

(21) Airline at (12) Barbe

(22) Sulphur at (11) Dutchtown

Division II-

(18) Academy of Our Lady at (15) Sam Houston

Division III-

(24) Leesville at (9) Ursuline Academy

(20) Lusher Charter at (13) DeRidder

(4) St. Louis - 1ST ROUND BYE

Below are the Brackets for Divisions I-IV.

Division I

Division II

Division III

Division IV

