McNeese softball picked to repeat as Southland champions

McNeese softball, the reigning Southland Conference regular season and tournament champions, have been picked to repeat as champions in the league’s preseason polls released by the conference office here Tuesday.



McNeese received 11 of the possible 12 first place votes and accumulated 121 points in both the coaches and Sports Information Director’s poll. Both polls have Abilene Christian garnering one first place vote in each poll and coming in second behind the Cowgirls.



The Coaches picked Lamar to finish in third place followed by Nicholls and Central Arkansas rounding out the Top 5. The SID’s voted Nicholls to finish in third place followed by Lamar and Central Arkansas.



McNeese is coming off a record setting season that saw the Cowgirls win a program best 43 games and its third regular season conference title in the last four years. The Cowgirls earned the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament where they travel to Baton Rouge and were eliminated by Arizona State in a 3-2, 14-inning loss.



Despite losing a stellar senior class that included pitchers Jamie Allred and Emily Vincent along with shortstop Taylor Goree, the Cowgirls have filled those voids and are poised to defend their title. The Cowgirls return 14 letterwinners and six starters from last season including two-time NFCA All-American Erika Piancastelli.



McNeese will open the season on Feb. 9 against Southern Miss in its home opener. The Cowgirls’ conference opener is scheduled for March 10 at home against Central Arkansas.



Season tickets are currently on sale for $75 for all general admission seating. The renewal deadline is Feb. 9.



The Cowgirls’ 2017 schedule features six single games including an April 11 game against nationally ranked LSU. Other games at Cowgirl Diamond besides its home opener against Southern Miss are Tulsa (Feb. 24), South Alabama (Feb. 28) and Houston (April 25).



McNeese will host five Southland Conference including Central Arkansas (March 10-11). Sam Houston State (March 17-18), Northwestern State (March 31-April 1), Lamar (April 21-22) and Stephen F. Austin (April 28-29) will all pay a visit to Cowgirl Diamond. The Southland Conference Tournament is scheduled for May 10-12 in Conway, Arkansas.



Coaches Poll (first place votes)

1. McNeese (11) 121

2. Abilene Christian (1) 106

3. Lamar 97

4. Nicholls 90

5. Central Arkansas 84

6. Northwestern State 66

7. Stephen F. Austin 62

8. Sam Houston State 61

9. Southeastern Louisiana 34

10. Houston Baptist 28

11. A&M-Corpus Christi 27

12. Incarnate Word 16



SID Poll (first place votes)

1. McNeese (11) 121

2. Abilene Christian (1) 103

3. Nicholls 100

4. Lamar 91

5. Central Arkansas 79

6. Northwestern State 73

7. Stephen F. Austin 61

8. Sam Houston State 53

9. A&M-Corpus Christi 34

10. Houston Baptist 32

11. Southeastern Louisiana 24

12. Incarnate Word 21

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.