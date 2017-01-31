Trial underway for man accused of murder on Majestic Pines

A federal jury has found a former bookkeeper for a Sulphur oil field company guilty of stealing more than $4 million while working there, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced on Thursday, May 4.More >>
A federal jury has found a former bookkeeper for a Sulphur oil field company guilty of stealing more than $4 million while working there, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced on Thursday, May 4.More >>
There was flooding once again in Southwest Louisiana.
Vehicles moved through neighborhoods, pushing water, causing property damage, and sending waves of frustration among citizens.More >>
There was flooding once again in Southwest Louisiana.
Vehicles moved through neighborhoods, pushing water, causing property damage, and sending waves of frustration among citizens.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish School Board dismissed students at 2:30 Wednesday, because of the severe weather across the parish. A viewer video shows a school bus full of students trying to brave the floodwaters that took over a subdivision in Iowa The bus rolled off the road and into a ditch, forcing the children and driver to be evacuated. Well, there are two questions that arise after seeing the video, why were student's let out with roads in this condition, and what ar...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish School Board dismissed students at 2:30 Wednesday, because of the severe weather across the parish. A viewer video shows a school bus full of students trying to brave the floodwaters that took over a subdivision in Iowa The bus rolled off the road and into a ditch, forcing the children and driver to be evacuated. Well, there are two questions that arise after seeing the video, why were student's let out with roads in this condition, and what ar...More >>
Coffey Road is one of the areas in Moss Bluff where low riding vehicles couldn't make it through water on the road, especially here where a little creek is now a large area of swift moving water across the road. Paul Kibodeaux spent the previous 24 hours using his big truck to shuttle people back and forth between homes and where they needed to go. "We do not recommend anybody do it unless they have a very big truck or a very heavy truck. It's very hard current and if you...More >>
Coffey Road is one of the areas in Moss Bluff where low riding vehicles couldn't make it through water on the road, especially here where a little creek is now a large area of swift moving water across the road. Paul Kibodeaux spent the previous 24 hours using his big truck to shuttle people back and forth between homes and where they needed to go. "We do not recommend anybody do it unless they have a very big truck or a very heavy truck. It's very hard current and if you...More >>
Little can be said about the weather now, other than it is much better than yesterday! It will remain windy through the afternoon, but by this evening the wind should subside somewhat. Although winds may remain in the 5 to 15 mph range overnight...More >>
Little can be said about the weather now, other than it is much better than yesterday! It will remain windy through the afternoon, but by this evening the wind should subside somewhat. Although winds may remain in the 5 to 15 mph range overnight...More >>