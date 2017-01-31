Trial underway for man accused of murder on Majestic Pines - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Trial underway for man accused of murder on Majestic Pines

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
By Theresa Schmidt, Reporter
Antonieo Smith (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Antonieo Smith (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Through witnesses, pictures and video, the state is taking jurors through May 16, 2016 - a day of terror for Bob and Rita Anderson of Sulphur.

It was a day the state said was brought on by Antonieo Smith, who is charged with the murder of Bob Anderson, the attempted murder of Rita Anderson and aggravated burglary.

Jurors have seen evidence, including the large fixed-blade kitchen knife, found at the scene, and horrific pictures of the victims, which reveal the brutality of the attack.

Bob Anderson died of stab wounds at the scene, while his wife, Rita, who was stabbed up to 15 times, survived, but only after emergency surgery, intensive care and a lengthy recovery.

One of the witnesses was 20-year-old Mark Trahan, who choked up on the stand, as he told about trying to render aid to Bob Anderson.

He testified, "I tried to give CPR. He was going (dying). He told Rita he loved her and started gasping for air. I realized he was dying and there was nothing I could do."

The couple was attacked after they returned home to find Smith inside.  Prosecutors say he was inside trashing the house and showed jurors photos and video of damage, including cut appliance cords and slashed furniture.  Plus, investigators say oil and bleach were dumped all over during Smith's rampage.

In opening statements, special prosecutor Rick Bryant said Smith had dated the Andersons' granddaughter and he lived at the house until they kicked him out.

Public defender Andrew Casanave told jurors Smith stabbed the Andersons and that it was the "stupidest thing he ever did." But Casanave told jurors that it's manslaughter, not murder, because the crime occurred in a moment of sudden passion or heat of blood sufficient to deprive an average person of self-control. Manslaughter has a maximum sentence of 40 years while a second-degree murder sentence carries an automatic sentence of life in prison.

Earlier, the jury listened to 911 calls from the day the couple was viciously attacked.

In opening statements, Bryant said one of Robert Anderson's wounds was 7-1/2 inches deep.

Bryant told jurors that after Smith stabbed the Andersons, he stole their truck, drove it to Lake Charles and ultimately, wrecked it. That was confirmed by testimony from officers who took Smith into custody after he flipped the truck on Broad Street in Lake Charles.

Jurors also saw numerous photos documenting extensive blood stains outside at the scene, as well as photos of damage inside the mobile home.

Also on Tuesday, jurors saw photos of Bob Anderson's body. He suffered multiple stab wounds, front and back, before he died. They also saw photos of Rita Anderson while she was in intensive care, which showed a gaping opening in her abdomen. Her surgeon testified she was so unstable that after doing emergency surgery to save her life, they had to postpone closing the surgical site until her condition improved.

Jurors also watched a video of the crime scene.

Testimony resumes Wednesday morning before Judge David Ritchie. The judge indicated to jurors they may conclude the case on Wednesday.

Reporter Theresa Schmidt is in the courthouse. Follow her on Twitter at http://twitter.com/KplcTschmidt.

