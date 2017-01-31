$25 million in railway improvements planned for Southwest Louisiana

Little can be said about the weather now, other than it is much better than yesterday! It will remain windy through the afternoon, but by this evening the wind should subside somewhat. Although winds may remain in the 5 to 15 mph range overnight...More >>
LA 3166 - or Castex Landing Road - is closed at the junction of LA 1126 near Jennings due to high water, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. Road conditions will be monitored, and LA 3166 will be reopened as soon as possible, according to the DOTD. The DOTD urges motorists to use caution and to watch for high water when traveling in the area. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
A swath of thunderstorms moved across Southwest Louisiana on Wednesday, hitting the northern part of our area the hardest. Many roads are still closed due to floods.
The Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, in consultation with Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso, have issued a State of Emergency for areas north of the I-10 Bridge on the Calcasieu River, extending to the parish line, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
