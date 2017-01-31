$25 million in railway improvements planned for Southwest Louisiana

Louisiana railways are about to see some major improvements.

The Kansas City Southern Railway Company announced today that it is investing $25 million in construction and renovation projects on its Beaumont Subdivision. DeQuincy, Singer, DeRidder, Rosepine, Leesville, Anacoco, and Hornbeck will see enhancements to 24 miles of rail, 70,000 cross ties and improvements to 56 road crossings.

The work is expected to begin in early February and continue through early April.

"KCS, through its U.S. and Mexican subsidiaries, continues to invest in capital projects to expand network capacity, keep maintenance in a regular and healthy cycle, and enhance the safety of our operation," President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick J. Ottensmeyer said in a statement. "These investments also help us to be an economic growth partner to our customers and the communities through which we operate."

