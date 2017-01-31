Western Heritage Trail Riders celebrate Wild West culture, tradition

Tradition runs deep at the Southwestern District Livestock Show and Rodeo - including the trail ride leading up to the big rodeo weekend this weekend.

For a group of people who love celebrating the culture of the Wild West, getting the City of Lake Charles on board was a challenge.

"We had to go in front of the city council and prove to them that we could do this as professionals because all horses are banned from city limits, said Boss Rider Glenn Daigle.

But Daigle wasn’t willing to let history go.

“We want to teach people that this is what it used to be years ago and we just don’t want to let it go," he said.

Getting the approval of the city was only half the battle.

"Two-to-three weeks before, we plan meals, get our stops set up; we have to talk to local authorities and it’s not like it used to (be) when you’d just pull up in someone's field and camp - you have to have permission now,” he added.

However, some shortcuts have been made since the tradition started to help the group modernize its trip.

" U sed to be everyone slept in their wagons, but I don't sleep in my wagon; I sleep in my motorhome," said Thomas Deshotel.

Now after mastering the obstacles of the law, the group will help introduce the Southwestern District Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The group started in Gueydan then traveled to Lake Arthur, Jennings, and Welsh.

The group had a slight setback on Tuesday when leaving Welsh when one of the buggies broke down, but they're on their way to Iowa to stop for the night and will arrive in Lake Charles on Wednesday. The riders will introduce the rodeo on Wednesday night.

