WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Final day to sign up for Affordable Care Act

A man remains in critical condition this morning after getting shot by a family member.

Louisiana's lawmakers in Washington are weighing in on President Trump's executive order.

Today is the last day to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces.

Parents of students at the Lake Charles driving school that recently lost its license are becoming increasingly frustrated.

A Jeff Davis Parish tourist attraction is getting a new home for its alligators. The Gator Chateau is being demolished for a new and bigger facility.

Plus, the Livestock show and Rodeo is kicking off with the Western Heritage Trail Ride. The trail ride is making their way on horse and buggy from Gueydan to Lake Charles

And President Trump has fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she would not defend his immigration and travel order.

In weather, Tuesday temperatures started off in the upper 40s to lower 50s across Southwest Louisiana with some patchy areas of fog reported prior to sunrise, but another fast warm-up is on the way thanks to an abundance of sunshine back in the forecast. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

