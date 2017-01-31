WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Final day to sign up for Affordable Care Act

With water still high and very slow to recede, the Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday has been extended through Thursday afternoon for a large portion of Calcasieu, all of Jeff Davis and southern Beauregard and Allen parishes.More >>
With water still high and very slow to recede, the Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday has been extended through Thursday afternoon for a large portion of Calcasieu, all of Jeff Davis and southern Beauregard and Allen parishes.More >>
Hundreds are without power Wednesday morning due to severe storms rolling through Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Hundreds are without power Wednesday morning due to severe storms rolling through Southwest Louisiana.More >>
A McNeese State University graduate who returned home to lead the Baptist Campus Ministry the past eleven years is retiring.More >>
A McNeese State University graduate who returned home to lead the Baptist Campus Ministry the past eleven years is retiring.More >>
Severe weather moved through Southwest Louisiana all day Wednesday, causing streets, homes and businesses to flood. Users sent their photos and videos to us. Mobile users, click HERE to see the photos. VIDEO: Hail in Kinder - Blake Lafargue Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Severe weather moved through Southwest Louisiana all day Wednesday, causing streets, homes and businesses to flood. Users sent their photos and videos to us. Mobile users, click HERE to see the photos. VIDEO: Hail in Kinder - Blake Lafargue Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man suspected of possessing a cell phone containing inappropriate images of children, according to the Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man suspected of possessing a cell phone containing inappropriate images of children, according to the Sheriff's Office.More >>