Lawmakers react to Trump's travel ban

Louisiana's congressional delegation in Washington D.C. is weighing in on President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven countries.

Rep. Clay Higgins showed his support for the ban in his first speech on the House floor. Higgins said the order "strengthens America." He said former President Barack Obama's immigration policies put the American people at risk.

"As a professional law enforcement officer for the last 13 years, I paid very close attention to the insane policies that put America citizens and American police at risk," said Higgins, "President Trump's executive order has simply restored sanity to America's immigration policy."

Sen. John Kennedy, R- La., believes the change in immigration policy serves in the best interest of national security. He said extreme vetting is a necessary process for those wanting to enter the United States.

"Bottom line is this: We've got to stop letting people into this country that want to kill us. That's just common sense. We're a sovereign nation, and every nation follows that same rule," said Kennedy, "If you want to come to America, you have to be properly vetted for terrorist ties."

Kennedy not only supports the measure, but wants to expand it to include all countries.

Senator Bill Cassidy took to social media to address the executive order:

I know many physicians from these countries who provide vital healthcare services to fellow Americans. Some are naturalized citizens and some permanent residents with green cards. Often times they work in rural areas or inner cities where there are no other doctors. Their ability to return freely to the United States after traveling is important to their patients, neighbors and families. Although I speak of doctors, there are others just as important. I am pleased to see that this order is being refined to address this and I look forward to it being further refined. Our nation’s security and our Constitution can be respected simultaneously.

