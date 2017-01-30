Parents await refunds, records from License 2 Drive

Parents of students at the Lake Charles driving school that recently lost its license are becoming increasingly frustrated.

They want refunds and credit for work their children completed.

The License 2 Drive building is clearing out and nobody is talking about it publicly.

License to Drive charged teens about $275 for classroom instruction and eight hours of driving. And it's not just the money, but the time invested for students like Summer McElwee, as her mom Cammy explained.

'I mean, my daughter missed soccer games, her Christmas break; she did this school. She only had two hours left to drive the day they closed down," she said.

Cammy is part of an online group of parents who are increasingly frustrated because they cannot seem to get their questions answered.

"I would like to see a complete plan as to how this is to be rectified," said one parent in the group.

And they're hearing some conflicting information, suggesting some course work after a certain date may be invalid. McElwee saide employees at the state Office of Motor Vehicles don't seem to be giving sound advice on how to get the owner to resolve issues.

"She said, 'then I guess you would hire a private investigator.' I said, 'So you're telling me to hire a private investigator and then get her address and go to her house?' And she said, 'Yes, but oh, don't forget, make sure your child goes so she can sign the certificate because it's not valid if she doesn't,'" said McElwee.

There's been activity at License 2 Drive school where workers seem to be moving out and cleaning up, but again, no one is willing to talk.

While KPLC was there, at least one employee had unlocked the door and was going in and out, but she seemed to only slip in when she thought no one was watching. She wouldn't come out and answer parents' questions.

The school lost its license after owner an owner was arrested on a DWI charge and her driving privileges suspended.

KPLC has contacted the state to find out any update on parents receiving their childrens' records and whether refunds for incomplete instruction are coming.

