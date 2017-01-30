Local immigration attorney said immigration ban is causing 'panic' among clients

From Los Angeles to New York City, thousands have voiced their opinion on the President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. The sense of discomfort for refugees being banned from the United States is not foreign to Southwest Louisiana, given the distance between it and Mexico. With the future in question for immigrants and refugees, immigration attorney Ashley Dees offered some clarification.

"The big part of the program that you hear on the news is that it's going to suspend the refugee program for Syrian nationals," said Dees. "It's also going to suspend entry for people from certain named countries."

Those countries are predominantly Muslim. Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, Syria, Iran and Iraq.

Dees said immigrants in Southwest Louisiana were blindsided by the executive order.

"The executive order and the executive ban have just come up so fast, so quickly, and so harsh. It has definitely caused panic that was already there upon his election in the Latino community. I'm seeing a greater reaction from our Non-Latino clients."

The Islamic Society of Lake Charles responded with this statement:

"We are grateful to live in an area where we can raise our families in a welcoming, multi-cultural environment. Southwest Louisiana is a unique place in the country and we are pleased to be a part of it. We have had a few community members affected by the recent targeted visa ban with more to follow. We know this is an extremely sensitive issue and we hope it is lifted soon."

