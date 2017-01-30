Local immigration attorney said immigration ban is causing 'pani - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Trump ImmigrationTrump Immigration

Trump Immigration

Local immigration attorney said immigration ban is causing 'panic' among clients

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

From Los Angeles to New York City, thousands have voiced their opinion on the President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. The sense of discomfort for refugees being banned from the United States is not foreign to Southwest Louisiana, given the distance between it and Mexico. With the future in question for immigrants and refugees, immigration attorney Ashley Dees offered some clarification.

"The big part of the program that you hear on the news is that it's going to suspend the refugee program for Syrian nationals," said Dees. "It's also going to suspend entry for people from certain named countries."

Those countries are predominantly Muslim. Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, Syria, Iran and Iraq.

Dees said immigrants in Southwest Louisiana were blindsided by the executive order.

"The executive order and the executive ban have just come up so fast, so quickly, and so harsh. It has definitely caused panic that was already there upon his election in the Latino community. I'm seeing a greater reaction from our Non-Latino clients."

The Islamic Society of Lake Charles responded with this statement:

"We are grateful to live in an area where we can raise our families in a welcoming, multi-cultural environment. Southwest Louisiana is a unique place in the country and we are pleased to be a part of it. We have had a few community members affected by the recent targeted visa ban with more to follow. We know this is an extremely sensitive issue and we hope it is lifted soon."

2017 Copyright KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • PHOTOS and VIDEOS: Severe weather in SWLA

    PHOTOS and VIDEOS: Severe weather in SWLA

    Thursday, May 4 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-05-04 04:54:21 GMT
    (Source: Christian Piekos / KPLC)(Source: Christian Piekos / KPLC)

    Severe weather moved through Southwest Louisiana all day Wednesday, causing streets, homes and businesses to flood. Users sent their photos and videos to us. Mobile users, click HERE to see the photos. VIDEO: Hail in Kinder - Blake Lafargue Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Severe weather moved through Southwest Louisiana all day Wednesday, causing streets, homes and businesses to flood. Users sent their photos and videos to us. Mobile users, click HERE to see the photos. VIDEO: Hail in Kinder - Blake Lafargue Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • CPSO arrests DeRidder man accused of 46 counts of child pornography

    CPSO arrests DeRidder man accused of 46 counts of child pornography

    Thursday, May 4 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-05-04 04:24:07 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man suspected of possessing a cell phone containing inappropriate images of children, according to the Sheriff's Office.     

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man suspected of possessing a cell phone containing inappropriate images of children, according to the Sheriff's Office.     

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Flooding causes Holly Hill Nursing Home residents to be moved to Lake Charles facility

    Flooding causes Holly Hill Nursing Home residents to be moved to Lake Charles facility

    Thursday, May 4 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-05-04 04:18:10 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Thursday’s heavy rains caused residents at a Sulphur nursing home to be moved to a different facility. After water made its way into Holly Hill Nursing Home, the residents were transferred to  Rosewood in Lake Charles. Seventy-six residents were transferred, according to Dick Gremillion, head of Calcasieu Emergency Preparedness. "The residents seem to be in good spirits,” Gremillion said. “Of course the weather is not that great out here right now but th...More >>
    Thursday’s heavy rains caused residents at a Sulphur nursing home to be moved to a different facility. After water made its way into Holly Hill Nursing Home, the residents were transferred to  Rosewood in Lake Charles. Seventy-six residents were transferred, according to Dick Gremillion, head of Calcasieu Emergency Preparedness. "The residents seem to be in good spirits,” Gremillion said. “Of course the weather is not that great out here right now but th...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly