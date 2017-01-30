Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on 2003 homicide suspect

Lake Charles police continue to search for 31-year-old McKartney Young.

A grand jury has indicted Young with second-degree murder in the 2003 homicide of Misty Guillory. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Young’s whereabouts to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 337- 439-2222.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.

