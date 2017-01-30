Gator Chateau in Jennings will soon get a new building

Severe weather moved through Southwest Louisiana all day Wednesday, causing streets, homes and businesses to flood. Users sent their photos and videos to us. Mobile users, click HERE to see the photos. VIDEO: Hail in Kinder - Blake Lafargue Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Severe weather moved through Southwest Louisiana all day Wednesday, causing streets, homes and businesses to flood. Users sent their photos and videos to us. Mobile users, click HERE to see the photos. VIDEO: Hail in Kinder - Blake Lafargue Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man suspected of possessing a cell phone containing inappropriate images of children, according to the Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man suspected of possessing a cell phone containing inappropriate images of children, according to the Sheriff's Office.More >>
As of 11 p.m. Wednesday the threat of severe weather is over for Southwest Louisiana as the strongest storms have moved offshore. Rain may linger for a few more hours along and south of I-10, but the heaviest rainfall as also moved offshore. You can use our KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App to track the rain in your area.More >>
As of 11 p.m. Wednesday the threat of severe weather is over for Southwest Louisiana as the strongest storms have moved offshore. Rain may linger for a few more hours along and south of I-10, but the heaviest rainfall as also moved offshore. You can use our KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App to track the rain in your area.More >>
Residents through Calcasieu Parish had to deal with the aftermath of Wednesday's heavy rains all day, but for one resident, instead of waking up to water in his home he was woken up by something much larger. David Roth had gotten off early from work and was lying in bed when a tree crashed on top of his house. "It sounded like a large truck came through the house, that's how loud it was," said Roth. "Things started falling off the shelves, so then I got up and l...More >>
Residents through Calcasieu Parish had to deal with the aftermath of Wednesday's heavy rains all day, but for one resident, instead of waking up to water in his home he was woken up by something much larger. David Roth had gotten off early from work and was lying in bed when a tree crashed on top of his house. "It sounded like a large truck came through the house, that's how loud it was," said Roth. "Things started falling off the shelves, so then I got up and l...More >>