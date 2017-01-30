Gator Chateau in Jennings will soon get a new building

A major tourist attraction in Jeff Davis Parish is getting an upgrade. Officials are finishing up plans for a new building for the Gator Chateau, off of I-10 in Jennings.

"They see the baby gator signs and they pull off; they want to see and hold and touch and you know, have their picture taken with the baby gators," said Marion Fox president and CEO of the Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development & Tourism Commission. "It's a major tourism draw here and we want to make sure that it continues."



The current building will be demolished to make room for the new, $400,000 building that will be double the size of the current facility.



Fox said the major focus will be on the alligators.



"All of the alligators will be covered; our big alligators, as you can see, we have to pull the doors down to keep them warm in the wintertime and the top is still open," Fox said. "Their ponds are not big enough for them, and what they usually do in the wild is dig in the mud and bury themselves and they don't have that opportunity here so we have to provide that for them to keep them safe."



Currently, the building houses several gators, but only up to 15 guests are allowed inside at a time. The new building will offer more space and additions, including large viewing windows for those who stop by after-hours. Fox added that the building would stretch towards the interstate drawing in more tourists.



"Having the opportunity to showcase our gators in a better environment and having enough room for groups to come in all at one time and having enough room for tour buses to come and everybody can come in especially when the weather is bad," Fox said.



The bids for construction are expected to go out in February and construction will follow... but that doesn't mean they will be closing...



"We are going to have baby gators for them to hold, there will be no downtime while we are building," said Fox.

The building is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2018.

