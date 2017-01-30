CPSO: Lake Charles man arrested after shooting family member dur - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO: Lake Charles man arrested after shooting family member during argument

Gene Castillo (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Gene Castillo (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA -

A Lake Charles man is in custody after shooting a family member in the stomach, authorities said.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 2 a.m. Sunday on Ira Breaux Road in Lake Charles, said Cmdr. James McGee, sheriff's office spokesman.

The investigation revealed that Gene R. Castillo, 61, shot a family member in the stomach after an argument.

Castillo was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on the charge of attempted second-degree murder. His bond is set at $200,000.

The victim remains in critical condition after being airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette, McGee said.

