CPSO: Lake Charles man arrested after shooting family member during argument

9:50 a.m. Update: The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office is reporting several telephone poles that have been knocked over by high wind. They tell us none of the downed poles are blocking roadways. They are not reporting flooded roadways at this time. There have been several reports of hail across northern and southern portions of the parish. 9:45 a.m. Update: A flash flood warning is in effect for southwest Louisiana until 11:15 a.m. The KPLC newsroom is checking with police depa...More >>
9:50 a.m. Update: The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office is reporting several telephone poles that have been knocked over by high wind. They tell us none of the downed poles are blocking roadways. They are not reporting flooded roadways at this time. There have been several reports of hail across northern and southern portions of the parish. 9:45 a.m. Update: A flash flood warning is in effect for southwest Louisiana until 11:15 a.m. The KPLC newsroom is checking with police depa...More >>
Across Lake Charles, many drivers found themselves in high water Wednesday, which lead to flooded or stranded vehicles. We received a call from a viewer in Lake Charles who was having a hard time finding a tow truck company who wasn't overwhelmed and was taking new customers. Here's what we found: A-1 Wrecker Service: Wait Time Estimate: 1.5 hours Phone: (337) 433-9470 Cowboy's Towing & Recovery: Wait Time Estimate: 30 minutes Phone: (337) 656-2928 Lake Cha...More >>
Across Lake Charles, many drivers found themselves in high water Wednesday, which lead to flooded or stranded vehicles. We received a call from a viewer in Lake Charles who was having a hard time finding a tow truck company who wasn't overwhelmed and was taking new customers. Here's what we found: A-1 Wrecker Service: Wait Time Estimate: 1.5 hours Phone: (337) 433-9470 Cowboy's Towing & Recovery: Wait Time Estimate: 30 minutes Phone: (337) 656-2928 Lake Cha...More >>
Calcasieu Parish schools will be letting out at 2:30 p.m. All students attending CPAS West, CPAS East, and Positive Connections will be released at 1 p.m.More >>
Calcasieu Parish schools will be letting out at 2:30 p.m. All students attending CPAS West, CPAS East, and Positive Connections will be released at 1 p.m.More >>
Showers and thunderstorms have been ongoing with little break for most of the day and will likely continue into the evening. Heavy rainfall occurred earlier today and caused widespread flooding across Calcasieu and Jeff Davis Parishes. Additional rain is now falling across other areas of Southwest Louisiana and rainfall is really beginning to add up in those areas. We may see flooding across Allen, Beauregard, and Vernon Parishes over the next few hours.More >>
Showers and thunderstorms have been ongoing with little break for most of the day and will likely continue into the evening. Heavy rainfall occurred earlier today and caused widespread flooding across Calcasieu and Jeff Davis Parishes. Additional rain is now falling across other areas of Southwest Louisiana and rainfall is really beginning to add up in those areas. We may see flooding across Allen, Beauregard, and Vernon Parishes over the next few hours.More >>
All students on a school bus that drove off the road, into water are ok, Calcasieu Parish School Board officials said. A video shows the bus driving through an intersection before tipping to the right and getting stuck. All the students were rescued safely. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
All students on a school bus that drove off the road, into water are ok, Calcasieu Parish School Board officials said. A video shows the bus driving through an intersection before tipping to the right and getting stuck. All the students were rescued safely. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>