Groundbreaking ceremony set for new natatorium - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Groundbreaking ceremony set for new natatorium

(Source: Ward 3 Recreation) (Source: Ward 3 Recreation)
LAKE CHARLES, LA -

A new natatorium - or swimming pool -  is coming to Lake Charles.

 A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at noon, Feb. 9, at the Power Centre Multi-Sports Complex.

The swimming pool will host youth swim meets and other water programs under the supervision of Ward 3 Recreation.

The natatorium is expected to be finished in March of 2018.

Ward 3 Executive Director Kip Texada said his organization's mission is to establish, acquire, construct, improve, extend, and maintain a recreational system and facilities for the benefit of all citizens.

For more information on Lake Charles Ward 3 Recreation programs and facilities, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LIVE BLOG: Storm damage reports across southwest Louisiana

    LIVE BLOG: Storm damage reports across southwest Louisiana

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-05-04 00:39:22 GMT

    9:50 a.m. Update: The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office is reporting several telephone poles that have been knocked over by high wind. They tell us none of the downed poles are blocking roadways. They are not reporting flooded roadways at this time. There have been several reports of hail across northern and southern portions of the parish.   9:45 a.m. Update: A flash flood warning is in effect for southwest Louisiana until 11:15 a.m. The KPLC newsroom is checking with police depa...

    More >>

    9:50 a.m. Update: The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office is reporting several telephone poles that have been knocked over by high wind. They tell us none of the downed poles are blocking roadways. They are not reporting flooded roadways at this time. There have been several reports of hail across northern and southern portions of the parish.   9:45 a.m. Update: A flash flood warning is in effect for southwest Louisiana until 11:15 a.m. The KPLC newsroom is checking with police depa...

    More >>

  • You Asked, We Answered: Tow Truck Troubles In Lake Charles?

    You Asked, We Answered: Tow Truck Troubles In Lake Charles?

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-05-03 23:38:28 GMT

    Across Lake Charles, many drivers found themselves in high water Wednesday, which lead to flooded or stranded vehicles. We received a call from a viewer in Lake Charles who was having a hard time finding a tow truck company who wasn't overwhelmed and was taking new customers.  Here's what we found: A-1 Wrecker Service: Wait Time Estimate: 1.5 hours Phone: (337) 433-9470 Cowboy's Towing & Recovery: Wait Time Estimate: 30 minutes  Phone: (337) 656-2928 Lake Cha...

    More >>

    Across Lake Charles, many drivers found themselves in high water Wednesday, which lead to flooded or stranded vehicles. We received a call from a viewer in Lake Charles who was having a hard time finding a tow truck company who wasn't overwhelmed and was taking new customers.  Here's what we found: A-1 Wrecker Service: Wait Time Estimate: 1.5 hours Phone: (337) 433-9470 Cowboy's Towing & Recovery: Wait Time Estimate: 30 minutes  Phone: (337) 656-2928 Lake Cha...

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    All Jeff Davis schools to be closed Thursday

    All Jeff Davis schools to be closed Thursday

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-03 21:42:15 GMT
    (Source: KPLC Viewer)(Source: KPLC Viewer)

    Calcasieu Parish schools will be letting out at 2:30 p.m. All students attending CPAS West, CPAS East, and Positive Connections will be released at 1 p.m.

    More >>

    Calcasieu Parish schools will be letting out at 2:30 p.m. All students attending CPAS West, CPAS East, and Positive Connections will be released at 1 p.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly