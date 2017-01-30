Groundbreaking ceremony set for new natatorium

A new natatorium - or swimming pool - is coming to Lake Charles.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at noon, Feb. 9, at the Power Centre Multi-Sports Complex.

The swimming pool will host youth swim meets and other water programs under the supervision of Ward 3 Recreation.

The natatorium is expected to be finished in March of 2018.

Ward 3 Executive Director Kip Texada said his organization's mission is to establish, acquire, construct, improve, extend, and maintain a recreational system and facilities for the benefit of all citizens.

For more information on Lake Charles Ward 3 Recreation programs and facilities, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.