Authorities: Black smoke result of flaring from local plant; no danger to public

9:50 a.m. Update: The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office is reporting several telephone poles that have been knocked over by high wind. They tell us none of the downed poles are blocking roadways. They are not reporting flooded roadways at this time. There have been several reports of hail across northern and southern portions of the parish. 9:45 a.m. Update: A flash flood warning is in effect for southwest Louisiana until 11:15 a.m. The KPLC newsroom is checking with police depa...More >>
There are reports of flooded roads in Lake Charles. Because of that, the Lake Charles transit service is currently suspended, according to city spokesman Matt Young. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Sandbag locations in Southwest LouisianaMore >>
Calcasieu Parish schools will be letting out at 2:30 p.m. All students attending CPAS West, CPAS East, and Positive Connections will be released at 1 p.m.More >>
