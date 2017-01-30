Authorities: Black smoke result of flaring from local plant; no danger to public

The release of black smoke seen around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning was due to a flaring at a local plant, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Dick Gremillion said Lyondell-Basell apparently lost their steamline to their flare. It in unclear how long the flare will last.

The burn posed no danger to the public, Gremillion said.

Click HERE, to watch the time-lapse video.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.