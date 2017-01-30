Funeral arrangements set for former McNeese AD Sonny Watkins Jr.

Funeral arrangements have been set for former McNeese AD "Harold" Sonny Watkins, Jr.

Watkins died Friday, Jan. 27 at age 74.

Funeral arrangements for Watkins are as follows:

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel located at 4321 Lake Street. Visitation will continue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Garden Cemetery located at 2220 Country Club Road in Lake Charles.

Donations may be made in Watkins’ memory to the Sonny Watkins Athletic Scholarship McNeese Foundation, P.O. Box 91989, Lake Charles, La. 70605.

Here is Watkins' obit from Johnson Funeral Home:

Harold “Sonny” Watkins, Jr., 74, student, teacher, coach, deputy sheriff, investigator, administrator, and athletic director, died Friday, January 27, 2017 in a local hospital surrounded by family.

Some of his high school students, especially his 1990 St. Louis High School Basketball State Champions called him Pop because of their close four year relationship. They will be pallbearers on Wednesday when their coach is buried.

Sonny was born in Leesville to the late Ethel and Harold Watkins, Sr. and they moved to Longville briefly before moving to Lake Charles. He attended LaGrange Senior High School where he was a four year letterman in football, basketball, and track. He caught the eye of McNeese’s legendary basketball coach, Ralph Ward. Sonny would play four years of basketball at McNeese as well as being on the track team and competed in rodeo events. After graduation, Coach Ward enticed him to stay on as a graduate assistant while Sonny obtained his Master’s Degree.

His head basketball coaching career began at Sulphur High School, followed by tenures at Iota and Jennings. He was especially proud of the successful season of his Jennings 1972 team that finished with a 29-3 record. Afterwards he took a break from coaching and went to work for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Department. He worked for Henry A. “Ham” Reid as a deputy sheriff forging lifelong relationships with many of the deputies, especially Jack Hebert. He also worked at Watkins Plastering with his father Harold Sr. and his brother Sam for a few years before returning to coaching. In 1986 he was hired as the boy’s head basketball coach at St. Louis High School. Five years later he would lead the boys to the State Championship Title. He was then named Louisiana Coach of the year for that season. The seniors on that team remained close even after graduation.

After that 1990 season Sonny would move to McNeese and become Assistant Athletic director under Bob Hayes. Upon Coach Hayes retirement in 1995 Sonny was selected as athletic director. During his tenure Sonny promoted athletics to a new level, overseeing a 15 sport program that produced 16 conference titles and won the Southland Conference all-sport trophy for the 2001-2002 season. He was also instrumental in the formation of plans and funds for the new Jack Donald field house. Sonny had the distinction of being one of only three men to have served McNeese State as an athlete, coach and athletic director, the others being Dr. Jack Doland, who also went on to be president, and Ted Brevelle.

Sonny was a member of numerous NCAA and Southland Conference committees, serving on such prestigious posts as the NCAA 1-AA football selection committee and on the SLC’s committees for championships and officiating. In 2006 he was recognized as one of the top athletic directors in the nation by the All-American Football Foundation. In 2011, Sonny was inducted into the Southland Conference Hall of Honor, joining longtime sports information director, Louis Bonnette as two of only five McNeese inductees in the Hall. He was also inducted into the McNeese Hall of Fame.

In his spare time, Sonny enjoyed spending time outside in nature hunting, fishing, and working with horses. He was especially proud of the relationship he had with his son and 2 grandsons. Although he accomplished many things, what Sonny was most remembered for was his humbleness, integrity, and character. He loved reading his Bible and sharing God’s love with others everywhere he went.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving son and daughter-in-law, Johnny and Sara Watkins of Longville; a brother, Sam Watkins and wife Barbara of Lake Charles; two grandsons, Kade and Garrett Watkins of Longville; two nephews, Sam Watkins, Jr. and Marshall Watkins and a niece, Tracy Kyeer and husband Will all of Lake Charles; and a great nephew, Tyler Kyeer.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Andrew Martin will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and will resume on Wednesday from 8:00 AM until the start of the service.

Donations may be made in Sonny’s memory to the Sonny Watkins Athletic Scholarship McNeese Foundation, PO Box 91989, Lake Charles, LA 70605.