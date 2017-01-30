Free workshop provides answers for first-time homebuyer questions

9:50 a.m. Update: The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office is reporting several telephone poles that have been knocked over by high wind. They tell us none of the downed poles are blocking roadways. They are not reporting flooded roadways at this time. There have been several reports of hail across northern and southern portions of the parish. 9:45 a.m. Update: A flash flood warning is in effect for southwest Louisiana until 11:15 a.m. The KPLC newsroom is checking with police depa...More >>
There are reports of flooded roads in Lake Charles. Because of that, the Lake Charles transit service is currently suspended, according to city spokesman Matt Young. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Temperatures are starting off much warmer this morning with a warm front lifting over the state that is also bring a return of clouds and much higher humidity. The warm front will also begin the process of developing some showers across the area this morning with a threat of some stronger storms by midday and afternoon. An upper level low moving east across Texas will give the added energy to help storms intensify this afternoon with a few storms likely producing some large hail, al...More >>
