Free workshop provides answers for first-time homebuyer questions

The process of buying a home can be confusing and complicated, but finding a realtor is an important first step when searching for a place to hang your hat.

Lenders are also valuable in assisting you in getting the loan that works best for your budget.

Vasseur Real Estate Managing Agent Andrea Bryant says, "You don't want to be looking at properties you can't afford."

One of the most common misconceptions is if a home looks good, it must be good. But once you move in, you could find your new home is in need of repairs you weren't prepared to pay for.

"You don't want to have any unknown things pop up when you buy a property, those are major expenses. Buying a home for the first time, you've got things like down payment, large expenses that come out of your pocket so you're not going to have a lot of money necessarily to make those repairs," Bryant said.

First time home buyers also make the mistake of buying furniture before the sale is final.

Bryant adds, "If you're in the middle of trying to buy a new house, don't go out and try to buy a new car or new furniture, that all can affect your credit and that can make you lose out on a property."

The Calcasieu Parish Human Services Department and Project Build a Future are partnering to host a seminar to help with the basics of buying a house. During the seminar, they will go into detail on what to expect when you close on a home, the benefits of using a realtor and even credit counseling.

The seminar will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex Building located at Moeling Street in Lake Charles. For more information, click HERE.

