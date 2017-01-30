WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Home invasion in Westlake

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate a weekend shooting that apparently resulted from a home invasion on Foster street in Westlake.

If you're a Sulphur resident and have misplaced something valuable in the past few months, you may be in luck.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, the Lake Charles Gun Show wrapped up at the Civic Center after what organizers say was a busy weekend.

And police say six people were killed and multiple others were wounded after shots were fired at a Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center.

In weather, Monday temperatures will be in the upper 60s, but some areas could see the 70s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

