Sulphur Police Department looking to return recovered items - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur Police Department looking to return recovered items

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

If you’re a Sulphur resident and have misplaced something valuable in the past few months, you may be in luck.

Captain Jason Gully works crime scene and evidence for Sulphur Police Department.

But his other duty is to reunite owners with lost items.

"These are just recovered items. They aren’t stolen, that we know of, they’ve just been found. People found them on the side of the road, on their property, they call us we collect them and try to get them back to their owners," said Gully. 

Right now, Captain Gully has forty items left unclaimed, putting him in a tough spot.

"Addresses and phone numbers change on a regular basis. We have names sometimes we can try to get in touch with them but, they’re no longer at that address, no longer at that phone number and we kind of hit a dead end trying to locate them," said Gully. 

From tools to checkbooks and wallets, one may wonder why these important items go unnoticed.

"Sometimes they don’t even know they’re missing, like lawnmowers. Like it may have been stolen and it wasn’t reported stolen we have it and they don’t know it til 6 months later when it’s time to cut the grass."

So how can you find out if your missing lawnmower is in fact sitting at Sulphur Police Department?

Gully releases a list every year, sometimes twice a year, when things start to pile up.

To claim it, simply call ahead and make sure to have proof of ownership.   

"Serial numbers are a great thing. If there is an identifying mark or you can describe it in great detail, we can give it back to you but really if it’s some items are bought in bulk at Walmart, two or three people may have them."

Residents have until February 28th to claim these items, before Gully takes the next step.

"If items go unclaimed we file for a court order with Sulphur City Court and the items that can be donated are usually donated to Care Help, and if its items that can’t be donated, we have a court order to destroy them."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday, nice afterward through the weekend

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday, nice afterward through the weekend

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-05-03 03:26:30 GMT
    Storms likely WednesdayStorms likely Wednesday

    As expected it was much warmer and more humid Tuesday than it was Monday.  But the bigger story remains the potential for severe thunderstorms Wednesday; there will likely be two rounds of storms too.  Temperatures will be much warmer overnight with lows by Wednesday morning only reaching the low to mid 60s from I-10 northward, but areas near the coast will remain in the 70s!  

    More >>

    As expected it was much warmer and more humid Tuesday than it was Monday.  But the bigger story remains the potential for severe thunderstorms Wednesday; there will likely be two rounds of storms too.  Temperatures will be much warmer overnight with lows by Wednesday morning only reaching the low to mid 60s from I-10 northward, but areas near the coast will remain in the 70s!  

    More >>

  • Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

    Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-03 02:53:52 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

    More >>

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

    More >>

  • Shortage of foster homes

    Shortage of foster homes

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:34:54 GMT
    There are more than 450 children in foster care in Southwest Louisiana and only 240 certified foster homes. (Souce: KPLC)There are more than 450 children in foster care in Southwest Louisiana and only 240 certified foster homes. (Souce: KPLC)

    More than 450 children in Southwest Louisiana are in foster care today, yet there are only about 240 certified foster homes. KPLC's Britney Glaser finds out how you can be a solution to this problem.

    More >>

    More than 450 children in Southwest Louisiana are in foster care today, yet there are only about 240 certified foster homes. KPLC's Britney Glaser finds out how you can be a solution to this problem.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly