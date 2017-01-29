Sulphur Police Department looking to return recovered items

If you’re a Sulphur resident and have misplaced something valuable in the past few months, you may be in luck.

Captain Jason Gully works crime scene and evidence for Sulphur Police Department.

But his other duty is to reunite owners with lost items.

"These are just recovered items. They aren’t stolen, that we know of, they’ve just been found. People found them on the side of the road, on their property, they call us we collect them and try to get them back to their owners," said Gully.

Right now, Captain Gully has forty items left unclaimed, putting him in a tough spot.

"Addresses and phone numbers change on a regular basis. We have names sometimes we can try to get in touch with them but, they’re no longer at that address, no longer at that phone number and we kind of hit a dead end trying to locate them," said Gully.

From tools to checkbooks and wallets, one may wonder why these important items go unnoticed.

"Sometimes they don’t even know they’re missing, like lawnmowers. Like it may have been stolen and it wasn’t reported stolen we have it and they don’t know it til 6 months later when it’s time to cut the grass."

So how can you find out if your missing lawnmower is in fact sitting at Sulphur Police Department?

Gully releases a list every year, sometimes twice a year, when things start to pile up.

To claim it, simply call ahead and make sure to have proof of ownership.

"Serial numbers are a great thing. If there is an identifying mark or you can describe it in great detail, we can give it back to you but really if it’s some items are bought in bulk at Walmart, two or three people may have them."

Residents have until February 28th to claim these items, before Gully takes the next step.

"If items go unclaimed we file for a court order with Sulphur City Court and the items that can be donated are usually donated to Care Help, and if its items that can’t be donated, we have a court order to destroy them."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.