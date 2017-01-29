WATCH LIVE: KPLC Live News at 5

As expected it was much warmer and more humid Tuesday than it was Monday. But the bigger story remains the potential for severe thunderstorms Wednesday; there will likely be two rounds of storms too. Temperatures will be much warmer overnight with lows by Wednesday morning only reaching the low to mid 60s from I-10 northward, but areas near the coast will remain in the 70s!More >>
Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved.More >>
More than 450 children in Southwest Louisiana are in foster care today, yet there are only about 240 certified foster homes. KPLC's Britney Glaser finds out how you can be a solution to this problem.More >>
Sempra LNG is planning a 135 mile pipeline transporting natural gas to a proposed Port Arthur LNG facility. The company is hosting open houses to educate and answer questions from the communities it will affect. "It is the safest most efficient way to move gas," said Regional Vice President Mark Nelson. Sempra LNG called the community together in Kinder to learn more about the Port Arthur Pipeline Louisiana Connector. "It's a critical component of our Port...More >>
Contraband Days will be taking over the Lake Charles Civic Center area starting this Thursday, May 4. What started as a two-day water event back in 1957 by several Lake Area businessmen has turned into a 12-day-long festival revolving around pirates. Yes, pirates. Southwest Louisiana has some historical ties you may not realize. "Jean Lafitte actually sailed the waters of the Calcasieu Lake," explained Annette Richey, the executive director of the festival. "T...More >>
