Lake Charles Gun Show wrapped up weekend at Civic Center

Sempra LNG is planning a 135 mile pipeline transporting natural gas to a proposed Port Arthur LNG facility. The company is hosting open houses to educate and answer questions from the communities it will affect. "It is the safest most efficient way to move gas," said Regional Vice President Mark Nelson. Sempra LNG called the community together in Kinder to learn more about the Port Arthur Pipeline Louisiana Connector. "It's a critical component of our Port...More >>
Contraband Days will be taking over the Lake Charles Civic Center area starting this Thursday, May 4. What started as a two-day water event back in 1957 by several Lake Area businessmen has turned into a 12-day-long festival revolving around pirates. Yes, pirates. Southwest Louisiana has some historical ties you may not realize. "Jean Lafitte actually sailed the waters of the Calcasieu Lake," explained Annette Richey, the executive director of the festival. "T...More >>
Candyce Perret beat out Susan Theall in the April 29 runoff race for judge of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District Division B.More >>
Beauregard Parish voters approved the two tax continuations on the April 29 ballot.More >>
Henry Guinn is Jennings' new mayor.More >>
