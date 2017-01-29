Lake Charles Gun Show wrapped up weekend at Civic Center - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles Gun Show wrapped up weekend at Civic Center

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Gun Show wrapped up at the Civic Center after what organizers say was a busy weekend.

The show is entering it's 27th year and is known for showcasing a wide range of products including rifles, revolvers, pistols, ammo, knives, scopes, and even some historical finds. 

Sponsored by Gator Gun and Knife, the event draws vendors and visitors from all over.

It is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you missed out on the show this time around, make sure to check back April 1 & 2. The show is held four times a year. 

