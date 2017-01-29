Centenary College Choir celebrates 75 years

The Centenary College Choir has been making it's rounds. It stopped Sunday morning for two performances at the First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles.

It's a celebration tour of the choir's seventy-fifth anniversary, with a full concert season and European tour.

The group is dubbed "America's Singing Ambassadors" having performed in thirty-two countries on six continents.

After Sunday's performance the group headed to Houston for the next show.

