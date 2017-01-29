Centenary College Choir celebrates 75 years - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Centenary College Choir celebrates 75 years

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Centenary College Choir has been making it's rounds. It stopped Sunday morning for two performances at the First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles. 

It's a celebration tour of the choir's seventy-fifth anniversary, with a full concert season and European tour.

The group is dubbed "America's Singing Ambassadors" having performed in thirty-two countries on six continents. 

After Sunday's performance the group headed to Houston for the next show. 

