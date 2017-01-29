Winners announced for community spelling bee

Beyond the Classroom hosted their first community spelling bee Saturday night.

Forty students from public, private and charter schools across Calcasieu Parish competed for the ultimate prize of $250.

Founder Charles Locket hopes events like this will get children more involved academically in our community.

"We are winners even in our community," said Locket. "We get people coming to our community and we need to have something for them to do academically."

This year's spelling bee winners are as follows:

1st Place: Kollin Edwards from T.H. Watkins Elementary.

2nd Place: Landon Fink from Lake Charles Charter Academy.

3rd Place: Kelise Landry from Vincent R.W. Elementary.

