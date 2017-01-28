Kinder man dies in rollover crash near Sulphur - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Kinder man dies in rollover crash near Sulphur

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Kinder man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-10 near Sulphur early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The driver, Burkman Clyde Cole, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the fact that he was wearing a seatbelt, said Sgt. James Anderson, state police Troop D spokesman.

Officers responded to the crash on I-10 westbound, about two miles west of Sulphur, around 1 a.m Saturday.

Cole was driving a 1992 Toyota Camry when, for unknown reasons, it went off the right side of the highway, Anderson said. The vehicle hit a culvert and rolled over numerous times before it stopped on its side against several trees.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated three fatal crashes resulting in six deaths this year.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Open Door Biker Church

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Open Door Biker Church

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 5:29 AM EDT2017-05-02 09:29:40 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Jeff Davis fugitive apprehended

    Jeff Davis fugitive apprehended

    Monday, May 1 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-05-02 02:40:34 GMT
    (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)(Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)

    Deputies with the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office are searching for a man in the woods near Fenton, authorities said. Deputies only showed up to the RV park on TV Tower Road to assist on a call for medical service - an ambulance had been called for the man - said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Sheriff's Office spokesman. But when deputies arrived, the man took off. KPLC is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Deputies with the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office are searching for a man in the woods near Fenton, authorities said. Deputies only showed up to the RV park on TV Tower Road to assist on a call for medical service - an ambulance had been called for the man - said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Sheriff's Office spokesman. But when deputies arrived, the man took off. KPLC is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    National Weather Service: 90 mph winds cause of damage to Oakdale home

    National Weather Service: 90 mph winds cause of damage to Oakdale home

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:31:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Ninety mile-per-hour downburst winds from a thunderstorm damaged a home in Oakdale early Sunday morning. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Ninety mile-per-hour downburst winds from a thunderstorm damaged a home in Oakdale early Sunday morning. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly