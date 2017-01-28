Kinder man dies in rollover crash near Sulphur

A Kinder man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-10 near Sulphur early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The driver, Burkman Clyde Cole, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the fact that he was wearing a seatbelt, said Sgt. James Anderson, state police Troop D spokesman.

Officers responded to the crash on I-10 westbound, about two miles west of Sulphur, around 1 a.m Saturday.

Cole was driving a 1992 Toyota Camry when, for unknown reasons, it went off the right side of the highway, Anderson said. The vehicle hit a culvert and rolled over numerous times before it stopped on its side against several trees.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated three fatal crashes resulting in six deaths this year.

