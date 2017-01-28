Winners announced for Mardi Gras Shoebox Float Contest - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Winners announced for Mardi Gras Shoebox Float Contest

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau is getting ready for Mardi Gras with shoe boxes. 

The Bureau announced the winners of their 9th annual Shoebox Float Contest Saturday afternoon. 

Children, adults, organizations and even schools participated, creating mini sized festive shoe boxes out of cardboard, construction paper, beads and more. 

For the Bureau, it's an event they enjoy hosting for their community.

"It's just one of those events that we're glad to do and host and it really encourages the community to not only show their artistic skills, but kind of celebrate that Mardi Gras culture that we have here in Southwest Louisiana, said digital media manager, Elizabeth Eustis. 

This year's winners are as follows: 

Children's Division: Da'Jae R. Arthur (1st place), Paige Joyce Lorenzi (2nd place), and Elena Grace Lorenzi (3rd place). 

Teen Division: Emma Istre (1st place). 

Pre-School Division: Mrs. Tina Harris's class from Kaufman Elementary (1st place), Gage Ibeck's class from St. Nicholas Center (2nd place).

Elementary School Division: Mr. Godel's class from Prien Elementary (1st place), Ms. Landry's class from Prien Lake Elementary (2nd place honors), Ms. Touchet's class from Prien Lake Elementary (3rd place). 

Middle School Division: Ms. Donaldson's class from Iowa Middle School (1st place).

Adult Division: Melanie Stahl (1st place), Kathy Heath (2nd place).

Best of Show: Emma Istre 

The floats will remain on display through Thursday, March 2nd. 

Visitors can still head to the center and vote for their favorite shoebox float for the People's Choice Award that will also be presented March 2, at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Jeff Davis fugitive apprehended

    Jeff Davis fugitive apprehended

    Monday, May 1 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-05-02 02:40:34 GMT
    (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)(Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)

    Deputies with the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office are searching for a man in the woods near Fenton, authorities said. Deputies only showed up to the RV park on TV Tower Road to assist on a call for medical service - an ambulance had been called for the man - said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Sheriff's Office spokesman. But when deputies arrived, the man took off. KPLC is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Deputies with the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office are searching for a man in the woods near Fenton, authorities said. Deputies only showed up to the RV park on TV Tower Road to assist on a call for medical service - an ambulance had been called for the man - said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Sheriff's Office spokesman. But when deputies arrived, the man took off. KPLC is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    National Weather Service: 90 mph winds cause of damage to Oakdale home

    National Weather Service: 90 mph winds cause of damage to Oakdale home

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:31:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Ninety mile-per-hour downburst winds from a thunderstorm damaged a home in Oakdale early Sunday morning. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Ninety mile-per-hour downburst winds from a thunderstorm damaged a home in Oakdale early Sunday morning. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Officials investigating deadly house fire in DeRidder

    Officials investigating deadly house fire in DeRidder

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:19:36 GMT
    (Source: State Fire Marshal's Office)(Source: State Fire Marshal's Office)
    Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal house fire on N. Texas Street in DeRidder Sunday night, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office. Berdie Morgan, 70, was found dead in the home, Chief Deputy Brant Thompson said. Her husband, Dennis Morgan, 69, was treated for fire inhalation. Firefighters were called to 1128 N. Texas Street shortly after 10 p.m., Thompson said. Dennis Morgan met firefighters outside the home and said Berdie was still inside ...More >>
    Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal house fire on N. Texas Street in DeRidder Sunday night, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office. Berdie Morgan, 70, was found dead in the home, Chief Deputy Brant Thompson said. Her husband, Dennis Morgan, 69, was treated for fire inhalation. Firefighters were called to 1128 N. Texas Street shortly after 10 p.m., Thompson said. Dennis Morgan met firefighters outside the home and said Berdie was still inside ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly