Winners announced for Mardi Gras Shoebox Float Contest

The Lake Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau is getting ready for Mardi Gras with shoe boxes.

The Bureau announced the winners of their 9th annual Shoebox Float Contest Saturday afternoon.

Children, adults, organizations and even schools participated, creating mini sized festive shoe boxes out of cardboard, construction paper, beads and more.

For the Bureau, it's an event they enjoy hosting for their community.

"It's just one of those events that we're glad to do and host and it really encourages the community to not only show their artistic skills, but kind of celebrate that Mardi Gras culture that we have here in Southwest Louisiana, said digital media manager, Elizabeth Eustis.

This year's winners are as follows:

Children's Division: Da'Jae R. Arthur (1st place), Paige Joyce Lorenzi (2nd place), and Elena Grace Lorenzi (3rd place).

Teen Division: Emma Istre (1st place).

Pre-School Division: Mrs. Tina Harris's class from Kaufman Elementary (1st place), Gage Ibeck's class from St. Nicholas Center (2nd place).

Elementary School Division: Mr. Godel's class from Prien Elementary (1st place), Ms. Landry's class from Prien Lake Elementary (2nd place honors), Ms. Touchet's class from Prien Lake Elementary (3rd place).

Middle School Division: Ms. Donaldson's class from Iowa Middle School (1st place).

Adult Division: Melanie Stahl (1st place), Kathy Heath (2nd place).

Best of Show: Emma Istre

The floats will remain on display through Thursday, March 2nd.

Visitors can still head to the center and vote for their favorite shoebox float for the People's Choice Award that will also be presented March 2, at 10 a.m.

