Modelers flock to annual plastic model show in Westlake

The Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters, a Star Wars TIE fighter and even the sheriff’s car from the dukes of hazard were among the close to 350 other unique models at Saturday's Southwest Area Models of Plastic Show in Westlake.

“This is mainly just to promote the hobby of modeling and show people what these guys can do,” said contest director, Robert Leishman.

Paul Sacco and Jeff Schmitz both started building models as kids, but decided to pick up the hobby again for different reasons.

“It’s a good hobby," said Sacco. "It keeps me home on a Saturday night.”

“I had a high stress job and I could come home and sit in front of the television and mentally just be eh," said Schmitz." But, I found that I went to the work bench, I could let everything go and just concentrate on doing something with my hands.”

For modeler Rick Cotton he enjoys getting the chance to recreate history.

“I really get into my subjects," said Cotton. "What they historically were and how close I can actually get to replicating that.”

Everyone here agrees the hobby takes a lot of time.

“We may finish one or two models a year that are of show quality,” said Schmitz.

And if you want to create that perfect model...

“Now a days you might work on the cockpit for a week to get it right, to get seat belts in place, to get the proper levers and controls in place," said Cotton. "It takes a lot longer now to build a competition level model."

But it’s the passion that keep these guys building and coming back to these competitions year after year.

“We enjoy doing it, it’is fun for us, it allows us to meet other guys who do the same thing and just have a good time doing what we like,” said Sacco.

S.W.A.M.P meets every Friday at 6 p.m. at Paper Heroes located at 3941 Ryan St. in Lake Charles.

