Modelers flock to annual plastic model show in Westlake

Deputies with the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office are searching for a man in the woods near Fenton, authorities said. Deputies only showed up to the RV park on TV Tower Road to assist on a call for medical service - an ambulance had been called for the man - said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Sheriff's Office spokesman. But when deputies arrived, the man took off. KPLC is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Ninety mile-per-hour downburst winds from a thunderstorm damaged a home in Oakdale early Sunday morning. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Calcasieu parish leaders say with the industrial and economic growth in the area, there has been a sharp increase in traffic and congestion. And some drivers find it even worse when there are changes such as the recent elimination of one left turn lane at a busy intersection in Lake Charles.More >>
