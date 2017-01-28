McNeese baseball holds first practice Friday

The McNeese baseball team is set to hold its first spring practice Friday afternoon when the Cowboys take the field at Joe Miller Ballpark in preparation for its upcoming season.



McNeese head coach Justin Hill enters his fourth season at the helm and will welcome back 21 letterwinners from last season along with 11 newcomers. Hill is 93-78 overall in his first three seasons and looks to lead the Cowboys to their fifth consecutive Southland Conference Tournament appearance.



"I know our guys are excited to finally get on the field for an extended time,” said Hill. “There's a ton of stuff going on with construction both inside and outside the stadium, and our guys have handled the chaos like champions."



The Jeaux is in the midst of minor facelifts with the installation of the new lower reserve sections as well as other projects around the ballpark. However, the Pokes are just as ready and anxious to get back on the diamond.



The 33-man roster will begin its first full practice Friday at 2:30 followed by the annual Alumni game on Saturday before the Pokes resume practice Sunday at 3 p.m. that will feature an intrasquad.



Included in the 21 letterwinners from last season are five every day position starters as well as 11 pitchers. Freshman All-American Bryan King returns to the mound as one of top rotation pitchers for the Cowboys while All-Southland selection Collin Kober returns as one of the top relievers in the league. In the field, junior Joe Provenzano returns while third baseman Matt Gallier enters his senior season with McNeese. Ricky Ramirez and Shane Selman both return as part of the outfield.



Fans are encouraged to visit Joe Miller Ballpark to get an early look at the McNeese squad, as all practices are open to the public. Dates and times for practice will be updated on all social media platforms.



The Cowboys will open up the season Friday, Feb. 17 against Stony Brook at 6 p.m. as part of the Lake Area Classic. The tournament will also feature Missouri State and Rhode Island.



Practice Schedule

Friday, Jan. 27 - 2:30 Stretch/Practice

Saturday, Jan. 28 - Alumni Game at NOON

Sunday, Jan. 29 - Intrasquad at 3:00

Tuesday, Jan. 31 - 3:00 Stretch/Practice

Wednesday, Feb. 1 - 3:00 Stretch/Practice

Thursday, Feb. 2 - 3:00 Stretch/Intrasquad TBA

Friday, Feb. 3 - 2:30 Stretch/Intrasquad TBA

Saturday, Feb. 4 - TBA

Sunday, Feb. 5 - TBA Intrasquad

