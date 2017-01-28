Foreigner bassist: Singing with Sulphur choir 'so much fun to watch'

The legendary band Foreigner is on its 40th-anniversary tour performing Friday night at the Golden Nugget. Joining the band was the Sulphur High School choir, helping the band sing its no. 1 classic hit "I Want to Know What Love Is."

Jeff Pilson is the band's bassist and he said he was excited to play alongside the Sulphur group.

"Wait to you see it; it's so much fun to watch because you can kind of feel their excitement at doing this; so for us, it's kind of reliving it through their eyes." said Pilson.

Members of the choir were anxious for the chance to perform with the legendary group.

"I'm really hyped," said Jordan Molitor, a senior at Sulphur High. "That's basically how I get for any performance but this is like taken from this level to too far above."

Pilson said what's most exciting for him is having the chance to perform with the children of the group's original fans.

"It's just a great moment," said Pilson. "The ultimate thing a performer wants to do than interact with the crowd and there's no other way to interact with the crowd than to put some of their kids on stage with you."

He said the band saw film of Sulphur's choir and had this reaction: "Wow, these guys are really good," he said.

