Students from Sulphur High choir rehearse to sing with Foreigner

"I Want to Know What Love Is," "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," and "Hot Blooded" are just some of the hit songs of the band Foreigner. The group was in town on Friday for a concert at the Golden Nugget Casino.

A group of students from Sulphur High School's choir had the chance to sing alongside the group on stage.

Most of the students were in disbelief when they got the news.

"At first I had to assure it was really Foreigner and the actual band you hear on the radio, or your parents talk about," said Kyla Baudain, an 11th-grade student at Sulphur High School.

"I didn't believe because the way she told us was 'how would feel if I booked us an opportunity to sing with Foreigner?' and some kids didn't know what to say and I was like - THE Foreigner?" said Breanne McMillian, a senior at Sulphur High.

Kaci Berry, who is the choir director, said received an email from the Foreigner's manager. The band was looking for a high school choir to help sing its hit song "I Want to Know What Love Is" for Friday's concert, and it just so happens she replied first.

"It was just kind of lucky, really," said Berry. "And then I get this email -I'm just glad I answered it."

