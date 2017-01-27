Principal agrees to kiss pig, but the pig's not feeling it

It can be a struggle to get kids to read.

The Lake Charles Charter Academy may have solved that problem. On Friday, all the school's third and fourth graders celebrated reaching their reading goals - perhaps because Principal Pam Quebodeaux promised to kiss a pig if they did.

It was time for her to pucker up on Friday. But even though the principal was willing, the pig clearly wasn't feeling it.

Quebodeaux may have had a smaller, calmer pig in mind when she made that promise. Either way, gets an A+ for getting that close to that feisty pig.

