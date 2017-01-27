Proposed Merryville curfew aims to curb mischief, theft, vandalism

Through tonight, skies will continue to clear. All the rain from this morning has moved out and we should not see any more rain for the next couple days. With the skies clearing, it will allow temperatures to fall overnight. Lows will be in the middle to lower 50s. Winds have also calmed down and they will blow out of the west at about 5-10 mph. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and we should not see any rain.More >>
KPLC viewers are reporting flooding in Calcasieu Parish south of Lake Charles due to the weekend storms. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Now that the rain and storms have pushed east, rivers, streams, creeks and bayous will continue to rise. It will be important to stay up to date with river forecasts over the coming days, especially along the Mermentau River basin as river flooding will be an issue over the next several days.More >>
