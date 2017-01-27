Proposed Merryville curfew aims to curb mischief, theft, vandalism

Merryville has always been a small and quiet town, but lately, that hasn't been the case.

"We've had several complaints of things that have happened," said Mayor David Eaves. "We're not accusing anybody of any wrong doing; we just need to get things under control."

In the past couple of months, Eaves has noticed children out late at night.

"I don't see a point in them being out roaming the town from twelve o' clock to six o' clock in the morning," said Eaves.

It's something police have noticed as well.

"We've had several cases - some were small children on bicycles - we've had teenagers, different instances where teenagers need to be picked up," said Assistant Police Chief Melanie Smith.

The town has also seen a significant increase in vandalism

"The doors have been kicked in on the pavilion; there were kids crawling up on the abandoned nursing home; they're stealing the tops off of telephone poles (green boxes)," said Smith.

"We've had some glass that's been broken; we've had some vehicles that've been broken into," said Eaves.

So Eaves has decided to propose a new curfew for children 17 and under.

The proposal states that children 17 and under cannot be out between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, the curfew will be from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

There will be consequences with this new curfew, but officials just want to make sure everyone stays safe.

"You're trying to help the parents and educate them on what the curfew is about," said Smith. "It's not always about arrests; sometimes it's about educating the people that you're trying to help."

And they are working to make sure Merryville gets back to being a quiet town again.

"I think it's a good thing though and some of this has to be done," said Eaves. "I mean, if you don't have any rules, laws or regulations, you're back to the wild wild west."

Violations of the proposed curfew will first include a warning; for subsequent violations, there will be a $50 fine, then $100, and next, a $150 fine and a trip to the district attorney's office.

The town will host a meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at which the public can voice any concerns or ask questions about the curfew.

The proposed curfew will be voted on that night and if approved, it will take effect immediately.

