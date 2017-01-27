Cowgirls travel to first place Abilene Christian

McNeese women’s basketball will take one of its longest trips of the season Saturday when the Cowgirls head to Abilene, Texas to take on the reigning Southland Conference champs Abilene Christian at 2 p.m.

The game can be heard on the McNeese Radio Network (Cajun Radio 1470/1290 AM and CajunRadio.com). Livestats and streaming will be provided as well. All links can be found on the women’s basketball schedule page on mcneesesports.com.

McNeese (10-9, 5-3 SLC) is coming off a 71-59 home loss at the hands of New Orleans on Thursday. The Cowgirls struggled on offense, failing to make the easy baskets when they had to opportunity. In order to defeat on of the top teams in the league, McNeese will have to capitalize on those opportunities on Saturday.

The Cowgirls don’t have a player averaging in double figures but has four that are averaging above 9.0 points per game, which is an indication that the Cowgirls aren’t relying on one or two players to score.

Senior Victoria Rachal leads the Cowgirls with 9.9 ppg. while Caitlin Davis is averaging 9.5 ppg. Mercedes Rogers (9.2), and Amber Donnes (9.0) are also averaging at least 9.0 ppg. Donnes is coming off a team high 12 points. Junior Frederica Haywood continues to be a force under the basket. She is averaging 9.6 rpg. and leads the SLC with 11.3 rpg. in conference play.

ACU (12-7, 6-1 SLC) is tied with Stephen F. Austin atop the league standings both have 6-1 conference records. The Wildcats lead the series 2-1 and are 1-1 against McNeese at home after its 79-62 win against McNeese in Abilene last season.

The Wildcats enter the game having won their last three games and eight of their last nine games. They return home after two road games and are coming off a 75-66 win at Incarnate Word.

ACU is lead by a talented senior class who has four players averaging in double figures. Alexis Mason leads the ACU offense with 15.6 ppg. Suzzy Dimba is averaging 12.2 ppg., Sydney Shelstead is averaging 12.1 ppg. and twin Lizzy Dimba is pitching in 10.8 ppg. Shelstead leads the Wildcats with 9.0 rpg. while the Dimba twins are both averaging 6.9 rpg. apiece.