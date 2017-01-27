LCFD extinguishes fire at Gulf Stream Manor

A fire badly damaged a mobile home on Friday afternoon at Gulf Stream Manor mobile home park, Lake Charles Fire Department officials said.

A witness said the fire started about noon.

According to District Chief Kenny LaRocca, when firefighters arrived flames were shooting through the roof. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

A woman and a 2-year-old were in the home at the time but got out safely and were not injured.

Firefighters believe the fire began in the master bedroom. LaRocca estimates that 60 to 70 percent of the home sustained fire damage.

The cause is still under investigation.

