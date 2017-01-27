McArthur sentenced to 35 years in prison

He shot and killed a man and says it was self-defense. But Cecil McArthur is sentenced to 35 years in prison for crimes he admits and that was the maximum sentencing he was facing.

Judge Martha O'Neal called him a menace to society, one who can't comply with the laws and a danger to the community as she sentenced him for three crimes- one of which was possession of the very firearm used to killed Michael Carter Nov. 28, 2015.

Carter's mother Mary appreciates that he was given the most he could get for the crimes but hopes one day there may be enough evidence for a murder charge.

"I beg of anybody that has any credible evidence that they would please contact the D.A.'s office," she said.

McArthur shot and killed Carter but claimed self-defense and a key witness committed suicide.

"It will happen again if he gets out of prison," predicted Mary Carter.

Though McArthur was sentenced to 35 years, she knows he could be out within 14.

"If my calculations are correct, he would be allowed parole for good time in about 14 years," she said.

McArthur has a long history with meth. One of the charges he pleaded guilty to was possession.

In sentencing him, the judge mentioned that his own daughter and girlfriend had died on two consecutive days in July 2015 at his home.

Lena McArthur has been divorced from Cecil McArthur for 24 years. She is the mother of Angela, the daughter who died. She wants more investigation into her daughter's death, which she said is drug intoxication.

"I would like to see that they would open the investigation to see what happened not only to her but to the other lady that lost her life within 24 hours of Angela," she said.

Lena said she attended the sentencing to see at least some justice served for a man she says has caused so much damage to so many.

Normally, someone with McArthur's numerous felony convictions would face enhanced penalties as a habitual offender. But the state agreed not to use that law against him as part of the plea agreement.

McArthur, 56, of Ragley, pleaded guilty on Monday to drugs, weapons and theft charges. McArthur was arrested on the weapons and theft charges following an investigation into the killing of Carter his home on Black Friday in 2015. The possession of methamphetamine charge happened before Carter's death. McArthur was never charged in Carter's death.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.